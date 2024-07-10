Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. season premiere date revealed

NBC has begun releasing information about the Fall 2024 television schedule.

One Chicago now has a drop date for its new episodes, giving fans something to look forward to.

The network had already renewed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Continued success in the ratings made the decision easy, as Med, Fire, and P.D. continue drawing millions of weekly viewers.

Despite some recent cast exits, the shows are doing very well on Wednesday nights.

The NBC boss recently addressed the major cast exits, noting that it helps keep the shows “fresh” for viewers.

When does One Chicago return with new episodes?

“Chihards, we have a fall premiere date 😌,” announces a new Instagram post.

It’s time for everyone to clear their calendars for Wednesday, September 25!

Three cast images are shared on the post, each proclaiming that new episodes are arriving on September 25.

The first image features Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Officer Dante Torres) and Marina Squerciati (Officer Kim Burgess) from Chicago P.D.

Additional images feature Hanako Greensmith (Paramedic Violet Mikami) and Christian Solte (Firefighter Randall “Mouch” McHolland) from Chicago Fire, and Luke Mitchell (Dr. Mitch Ripley) and Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher) from Chicago Med.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Dr. Crockett Marcel has worked his final case, as actor Dominic Rains left the medical drama. The dramatic storyline that wrapped up Chicago Med Season 9 is the end of this character on the show.

When Chicago Med Season 10 begins, look for characters to speak about Crockett leaving the hospital. It’s a sad moment for fans who have grown to love the character over the past few years.

Chicago Fire star Jocelyn Hudon is sticking around. The actress who now plays paramedic Lizzy Novak has become a series regular. This means she will appear in nearly every Chicago Fire Season 13 episode.

As a reminder, many stars from the One Chicago shows left last spring. It means the shows will get to try fresh new directions and introduce new characters in the fall.

Kara Killmer (Paramedic Sylvie Brett) and Eamonn Walker (Chief Wallace Boden) left Chicago Fire, as did Jesse Spencer (Captain Matthew Casey) again. Boden could reappear in future episodes, but Walker is no longer a series regular.

Tracy Spiridakos also left Chicago P.D. She played Detective Hailey Upton, but Upton needed changes in her life, which now included leaving Intelligence to take on new challenges.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. That includes the recent seasons from Spring 2024.

One Chicago is on hiatus at NBC.