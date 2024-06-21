Chicago Fire reveals big news for Sylvie Brett’s replacement

It’s great news for the actress who plays the new paramedic on Chicago Fire.

When actress Kara Killmer left the show, the producers had to find a replacement for Paramedic In Charge Sylvie Brett.

Violet Mikami (played by Hanako Greensmith) became the PIC after Brett left. But she needed a new partner.

The first new partner for Violet was Jared Lennox (played by Wesam Keesh). Lennox clashed with the people of Firehouse 51.

After Chief Boden sent Lennox packing, a floater named Lizzy Novak was paired with Violet.

Initially hesitant about Lizzy, Violet felt she was a bad fit, but the PIC changed her mind after several important calls.

Jocelyn Hudon becomes a series regular on Chicago Fire

We will see much more of Lizzy Novak during Chicago Fire Season 13. Jocelyn Hudon, who plays the new paramedic, has been promoted to a series regular.

This means she will be featured in nearly every episode as Violet’s partner, giving Ambulance 61 a static duo of strong women.

Jocelyn shared the news on her Instagram page, along with many fire emojis.

The announcement gives the firehouse some stability. This is despite some major changes coming next season.

Eamonn Walker (he plays Chief Boden) is done as a series regular, forcing the firehouse to turn to new leadership. Boden told Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) that he was the man for the job. But will Herrmann get all the necessary qualifications to make the transition seamless?

Regarding the calls that helped win over Violet, below is an important one that Lizzy helped with during Season 12.

Set tours for the One Chicago shows were recently shared. It was a fun treat for fans during the long hiatus.

The actor who plays firefighter Sam Carver teased his future on the show. Actor Jake Lockett joined the cast as a replacement during Season 11.

Hanako Greensmith also shared BTS photos from the set. She showed how much fun the cast and crew had while filming new episodes.

Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to television this fall. Jesse used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the hit police drama.

Stay tuned for more news about the Chicago shows this summer. We expect to learn about more people joining the shows as the producers look to fill some key roles.

Previous seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. The streaming service also features seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire is on hiatus at NBC.