Chicago P.D. alum Jesse Lee Soffer joins FBI: International cast

Former Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer has joined a new show.

Beginning this fall, Jesse will appear on FBI: International for NBC.

Jesse played Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast for 10 seasons.

But ahead of Chicago P.D. Season 10, Jesse’s departure from the One Chicago drama was announced.

Now he will appear on another Dick Wolf show, putting him back on TV for NBC viewers.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s where things get tricky, though, as it has been revealed that his appearance comes with a twist.

Jesse Lee Soffer now stars on FBI: International

Even though Chicago P.D. and FBI: International exist within the same television universe, Jesse Lee Soffer won’t play the same character.

This might seem shocking to NBC viewers who had previously seen Detective Hailey Upton appear on Chicago P.D. and then FBI.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos jumped between shows for a special case but later returned to Chicago P.D. and her familiar job.

Jesse will be taking a different route. TVLine broke the news that Jesse plays a new character for FBI: International Season 4. It has also been noted that he is a series regular.

The exit of the original FBI: International cast member Luke Kleintank has forced the show to get creative.

Luke played Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester on FBI: International, but his final episode aired in Season 3.

Losing Agent Forrester could be tough for FBI: International fans, but at least the show has added a character played by a veteran television actor.

More details about Jesse’s character on the FBI: International cast will be revealed later.

More news and notes from the One Chicago universe

The news about Jesse joining FBI: International likely ends his Chicago P.D. rumors. Many fans had hoped he might return to One Chicago, but that’s no longer in the cards.

Actor Brian Tee teased a return to Chicago Med. He used to play Dr. Ethan Choi within One Chicago, but the character left Med when he married Nurse April Sexton.

A Chicago Fire star recently shared some set photos. The cast and crew have fun even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

There was also a Chicago P.D. off-set reunion. Several stars had tea together, featuring a former star as well.

The One Chicago shows will return with new episodes in the fall. NBC will also return the trio of dramas to their regular Wednesday night time slots.

The trio of FBI shows at NBC have also been renewed for the 2024-2025 television season.

Previous seasons of Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are on hiatus at NBC.