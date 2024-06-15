Chicago P.D. stars reunite for tea

A fun reunion recently happened between three Chicago P.D. stars.

Some cast members enjoy spending time together off-set, and that’s always good for a show.

In the past, fun photos have been shared on social media, like when several Chicago P.D. stars (and a Chicago Med actor) went to a Chicago Blackhawks game together.

They have also been spotted attending plays, vacationing together, and just enjoying a nice meal out as a group.

Bojana Novakovic has even entered the fold. She joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Detective Josephine Petrovic and already has been spotted out with her co-workers.

This time, a trio of Chicago P.D. stars got together for tea.

High tea with Chicago P.D. cast members

Marina Squerciati shared a fun photo to her Instagram Stories with several other Chicago P.D. stars.

Marina plays Officer Kim Burgess on the show, and she returns for Season 12 this fall.

The photo also features John Patrick Flueger (Officer Adam Ruzek) and Tracy Spiridakos (Detective Hailey Upton).

Unfortunately, Tracy left One Chicago this spring, choosing to do something new within the industry.

Tracy still enjoys hanging out with her former co-workers, which seems to keep the door open for a guest-starring appearance in the future.

“High tea with my crew,” Marina wrote over the photo she shared.

Friends on and off the One Chicago set. Pic credit: @marinasqu/Instagram

More news from the world of One Chicago

The Chicago P.D. showrunner recently teased a wedding. Could it be one between Ruzek and Burgess happening next season? Stay tuned to find out.

The good news is that NBC already ordered Chicago P.D. Season 12. New episodes are slated to arrive in the fall of 2024. The One Chicago shows also return to their Wednesday night time slots in primetime.

A One Chicago set tour was shared online recently. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look at Med, Fire, and P.D. Fans can use any distractions during the long summer hiatus.

Jake Lockett also teased the fate of his Chicago Fire character. Jake plays firefighter Sam Carver, but the recent season finale suggested the character could be done.

Stay tuned for more news from the One Chicago shows. We expect casting news for openings on the shows to be revealed in the coming months. Several popular characters have left, opening the door for fresh faces on Med, Fire, and P.D.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. Chicago Med and Chicago Fire episodes are also on the service.

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus at NBC.