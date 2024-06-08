One Chicago shows present fun tour of the sets: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. set video shared

The One Chicago shows may be on summer hiatus, but the social media teams are still in action.

A new video called One Chicago Set Tours: Hiatus Edition was shared online.

In the video, fans can experience quick tours of each set.

This is a nice treat for fans who may have difficulties waiting for new episodes to roll out.

Since the shows also had shortened seasons due to the Hollywood strikes, it felt like everything ended abruptly this past spring.

But while we wait for the Fall 2024 schedule to begin at NBC, it’s nice to get a small look behind the curtain.

Set tours shared for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

“Missing our favorite places this One Chicago Wednesday,” reads the quick caption to a new Instagram post.

Soothing music plays in the background as cameras present a look behind the scenes.

The video begins with a look at the Chicago Med set as they walk into the hospital and then show off some key rooms.

It then fades to the Chicago Fire set, where the entry to the vehicle bay is shown, followed by Chief Boden’s former office, the kitchen area, and the living quarters.

The Chicago P.D. set wraps up the video, as viewers see the precinct, Trudy’s desk, Voight’s office, and the rest of the working spots for Intelligence.

While it’s not as good as new episodes, the set video is fun to pass the time during the long hiatus.

New seasons are coming this fall

As noted above, Med, Fire, and P.D. have been renewed at NBC. New seasons will begin in the fall, with full-season orders slated to air in primetime.

The shows may each go through some changes during the hiatus, especially when it comes to casting.

Med, Fire, and P.D. have each experienced big exits of primary characters during recent seasons. On the season finales, Eamonn Walker ended his run as a series regular (he played Chief Boden), and Tracy Spiridakos retired her character of Detective Hailey Upton.

The Chicago P.D. showrunner also teased that a possible wedding is in store for fans next year.

Chicago Med also has a new showrunner calling the shots, meaning they could take the show in some new directions.

Stay tuned, as more news about the upcoming seasons will likely trickle out as these summer months arrive.

Previous seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are on hiatus at NBC.