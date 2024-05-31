Chicago P.D. showrunner teases possible Season 12 wedding

A Chicago P.D. wedding may finally be on the horizon.

Officers Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) are happily engaged and living together on the show.

Many bumps in the road have faced Burgess and Ruzek, but they have perceived and found happiness on the other side.

Many Chicago P.D. fans have wondered when their wedding will happen, and if it will be similar to the simple ceremony Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead enjoyed.

Well, the Chicago P.D. showrunner has addressed that wedding in a new interview, giving fans hope of something fun happening in Season 12.

It also opens the door for someone intriguing to officiate the ceremony.

Chicago P.D. showrunner discusses a Burgess-Ruzek wedding

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Gwen Sigan told TVLine. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

She’s right. As the showrunner pointed out, the police drama has focused on dramatic storylines rather than happy endings.

The happy ending that Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) just received may be the exception to that rule. She left Chicago on her terms to find happiness somewhere else.

“I think it’ll be fun [to write],” Gwen added.

“There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that,” she teased.

As for what their wedding could look like, Gwen did share some thoughts on that.

“They’ve been through so much and they have grown so much that it was just this very honest, small, intimate moment between the two of them,” Gwen stated. “But then I also think about Makayla and that she’s going to be a part of all those conversations and wanting to be a part of [the ceremony].”

We will have to wait for Chicago P.D. Season 12 to see if a wedding happens, but the groundwork has been laid out for it to happen.

