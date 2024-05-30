Tracy Spiridakos shares new behind-the-scenes photos of Chicago P.D. reunion with former star on set

Fun Chicago P.D. set photos feature a reunion that took place recently.

Chicago P.D. fans tuning in for the season finale saw a surprise appearance by actor Elias Koteas.

Elias played Detective Alvin Olinsky for the first five seasons of the show.

Unfortunately, Al died at the end of Season 5, as he was murdered in prison.

Al had been covering for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) after Voight killed the man who had murdered his son.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was a shocking conclusion to Al’s arc on the show. Fans have missed him ever since.

Elias Koteas returns to Chicago P.D., reunites with Tracy Spiridakos

During the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale, Al appeared in a scene where Voight is being tortured. Possibly as a hallucination, Al tells Voight that he doesn’t get to die yet and that Upton needs him.

Behind the scenes, Chicago P.D. cast members saw their friend on set for the first time in years.

Below is a post that Tracy Spiridakos shared on Instagram. It features three pictures of her on set with Elias. In them, the actors share a loving embrace.

“I’m so glad Luce had a camera to capture our reunion. Love you so much!” Tracy wrote to Elias as the post’s caption.

Luce refers to the person who took the pictures that day.

More behind-the-scenes photos from Tracy Spiridakos

Tracy also recently shared some additional behind-the-scenes photos with the cast and crew of Chicago P.D.

She used a simple heart emoji on the post that featured friends from all three Chicago-based shows.

There is even a fun crossover photo with Eamonn Walker (Chief Boden from Chicago Fire) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med).

More news from the One Chicago shows

A new interview revealed why Tracy left Chicago P.D. It will send the show in a new direction when they return from the long summer hiatus.

She wasn’t the only person with a big exit this fall.

Eamonn Walker is out as a series regular at Chicago Fire. This means someone new will be in charge of Firehouse 51, setting up some interesting and new storylines for the hit NBC drama.

NBC renewed Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. New seasons of the hit shows debut in the fall of 2024. Each show ended on a cliffhanger, whether it be due to cast changes or story arcs, so the fall premieres should be exciting.

All previous seasons of the One Chicago shows are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus at NBC.