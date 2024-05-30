Chicago Med Season 10 sees a huge shift behind the scenes

A big change has been announced at Chicago Med ahead of Season 10.

Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider have departed as showrunners, leaving an opening for the hit NBC drama.

The showrunner helps steer storylines, devise plots and characters, and is a major contributor to a show’s success.

The showrunner has the primary creative control and the creative authority to try new things. And changing showrunners can be risky.

Allen MacDonald will now serve as executive producer and showrunner.

This news opens the door for new and exciting content in the fall of 2024.

Announcement of the new Chicago Med showrunner

Fresh off Chicago Med being a top 10 broadcast series in Live+7 Nielsen viewership, the show has a new man running things.

In the exclusive Deadline report, the site stated that Allen MacDonald was also a writer-producer on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, ABC’s Forever and Body of Proof, and CBS’ CSI.

MacDonald has a good television resume, most recently as executive producer and co-showrunner of Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Prime.

Chicago Med Season 10

NBC renewed Chicago Med for Season 10, meaning new episodes will arrive in the fall.

The Season 9 finale left off on a huge cliffhanger, with a doctor accused of assaulting a man who was brought in for treatment. That description is intentionally vague for fans who haven’t caught up on the latest season.

Having a new showrunner take over with a cliffhanger in place could open up the writing to some interesting avenues. MacDonald can shake things up, even though recent cast exits have already done that.

We expect Chicago Med casting news this summer as the new showrunner looks to add some new faces.

That news won’t be exclusive to Med. New faces will also be added to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

More news from Chicago Med and One Chicago

Former Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto is pregnant. She used to play Dr. Natalie Manning on the hit show, and now she has a baby coming.

Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos revealed why she left. The actress used to play Detective Hailey Upton. Losing her from the show will change how Intelligence works and within the show’s writing.

And Chicago Fire said goodbye to Chief Boden. Eamonn Walker had played the father figure for Firehouse 51 for 12 seasons. Soon, someone new will be working from his old office.

Previous seasons of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock. The streaming service also has past seasons of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med is on hiatus at NBC.