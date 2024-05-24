Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto reveals she is pregnant, celebrity friends and co-stars react

Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto shared great news with her friends and followers.

Torrey revealed she is pregnant, sharing the announcement and several fun photos on social media.

Back in September, Torrey got engaged to her boyfriend, Jared LaPine. Now the couple has a baby on the way.

Jared is a filmmaker by trade. He popped the question during the long Hollywood strikes, and Torrey said “Yes.”

The news has now been revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.

When Torrey made the announcement, it caught many of her celebrity fans by surprise. But they have been leaving positive thoughts on her social media page.

Torrey DeVitto is pregnant

Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast, leaving the show for good during the Season 8 finale. She has many friends from her time on the Chicago-based show, films she has done, and her stint on One Tree Hill.

“Baby girl arriving this November,” Torrey captioned an Instagram post. She also surrounded the announcement with hearts.

Torrey and Jared are seen posing in two images accompanying the post. She is seen cradling her belly in both.

Friends of Torrey DeVitto celebrate her pregnancy

Many friends have stopped by Torrey’s post to leave their thoughts and well-wishes.

“Ahhhh whattt??? Congratulations @torreydevitto 😍😍😍,” Daniel Kyri from Chicago Fire posted.

Daniel plays firefighter Darren Ritter on the hit Wednesday night drama.

“Yesssssssssssss! So happy for you, beautiful 💕,” wrote former Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta. She used to play Nurse April Sexton.

“Babe!!!!! Amazing!!!!! Big hugs your way!!!!!” wrote actress Hilarie Burton.

Hilarie starred on One Tree Hill as Peyton Sawyer and has been in many TV movies since then.

“TOR!!! Oh my goodness!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” wrote actress Brittany Snow.

Brittany may be best known for her roles as Susan “Daisy” Lemay on Guiding Light and Chloe from the Pitch Perfect movies.

Many other people from the One Chicago shows left comments or liked the post.

Support comes in from Torrey’s friends and fans. Pic credit: @TorreyDeVitto/Instagram

Chicago Med is on hiatus at NBC.