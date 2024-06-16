Chicago Fire star shares fun new BTS pictures from the set

Actress Hanako Greensmith shared some fun photos from the Chicago Fire set.

This behind-the-scenes look from Hanako shows how much fun the cast and crew have while filming.

It’s great to enjoy what you do for a living, and Hanako makes it look fun.

Hanako plays Paramedic-In-Charge Violet Mikami on the Chicago Fire cast.

Violet began as Sylvie Brett’s partner (played by Kara Killmer), but she took over the ambulance for Firehouse 51 when Brett got married.

The final episodes of Chicago Fire Season 12 saw Violet struggling to find a partner she enjoyed working with. She may have found that person in Lizzy Novak (played by Jocelyn Hudon).

BTS photos shared by Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith

“Some BTS so you don’t forget about us over hiatus 😘,” Hanako captioned an Instagram post.

The summer hiatus for the One Chicago shows can indeed be long. We probably won’t see new episodes until late September or early October 2024.

“And a very belated thank you for watching and loving us. Y’all rock my world. Foreal foreal,” she continued her caption.

Hanako shared 10 images and videos from Chicago Fire Season 12. The most noteworthy image is of herself and Eamonn Walker. He used to play Chief Wallace Boden as a series regular, but Eamonn ended his run as a full-time character. Boden could return sporadically, but he won’t be in every episode.

She also shared a fun video of people goofing around in the firehouse, and one of cast members dancing on a medical call.

NBC debuts Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes this fall. Some new folks will likely join the cast before the premiere. Stay tuned to learn who they are.

Jake Lockett recently teased how his story turns out. Jake plays firefighter Sam Carver on the Chicago Fire cast, and the season finale hinted at him leaving.

A Chicago P.D. reunion took place at high tea. It was fun to see the cast members spending time together during the hiatus, even though one person from the reunion has left the show for new endeavors.

Below is an additional Instagram post that Hanako shared to celebrate her time on the show with Kara Killmer.

“One of the best things/people to ever happen to me/to laugh with me. I love you forever Karebear. ❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the post.

Previous seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. Episodes from Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are also on the service.

Chicago Fire is on hiatus at NBC.