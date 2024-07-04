One Chicago cast exits addressed by NBC boss after people leave Med, Fire, and P.D.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have seen major cast exits lately.

When the shows return in the fall of 2024, each drama will have new people helping lead the way.

Chicago Fire recently saw Kara Killmer (paramedic Sylvie Brett) and Eamonn Walker (Chief Wallace Boden) exit. This could shift the tone of the show during Season 13.

Chicago P.D. also saw the exit of long-time actress Tracy Spiridakos. She played Detective Hailey Upton, but her final episode was the Season 11 finale.

Some news has also come from the Chicago Med cast. Dr. Crockett Marcel has worked his final cast, as Dominic Rains left the medical drama.

Stay tuned to find out who joins the casts of these shows to be featured as new characters when the shows return this fall.

The NBC boss speaks about One Chicago cast exits

“Obviously it keeps the shows fresh,” President of Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Entertainment Jeff Bader told TVLine.

He was asked what was happening with the various cast exits, including some popular folks leaving.

“It’s interesting because every year, there are cast changes, and every year, someone asks the same question. But [those shows] just keep going on,” he added.

The One Chicago shows continue to persevere the cast turnover. They remain among the most-watched programs on television, routinely winning their Wednesday night timeslots.

“Cast comes in, cast goes out. We’re thrilled with how the Chicagos do on Wednesday. We have no plans on changing anything on that night,” Bader also stated.

The continued ratings success made it easy for NBC to order news seasons of Med, Fire, and P.D. New episodes should arrive in late September 2024.

Thank goodness Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) is still featured on Chicago Fire, despite the episode clip below that almost took him out last spring.

More news and notes from the One Chicago world

Chicago Fire revealed a promotion within the show. The actress who now plays paramedic Lizzy Novak has become a series regular. The news means actress Jocelyn Hudon will be featured in nearly every Chicago Fire Season 13 episode.

Below are some behind-the-scenes images that Hanako Greensmith from Chicago Fire recently shared. They were taken during the most recent season and showcase fun filming breaks.

Previous seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock, including the abbreviated seasons from this past fall.

The One Chicago shows are on hiatus at NBC.