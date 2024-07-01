Chicago Med spoilers: Huge cast shakeup for Season 10

Chicago Med has revealed some disappointing news ahead of the new season.

The cliffhanger from the recent Season 9 finale has some fallout, and it will lead to another cast shakeup.

The One Chicago drama continues to draw millions of viewers on Wednesday nights, leading to an easy decision by NBC to renew it again.

New episodes will begin filming soon. NBC plans to air Chicago Med Season 10 at 8/7c on Wednesday nights this fall.

For fans who haven’t caught up with the past season, now is a good time to check in on the other great content at Monsters and Critics because we have some spoilers ahead.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Those previous episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Chicago Med loses Dr. Crockett Marcel

Dominic Rains has left the Chicago Med cast. He played Dr. Crockett Marcel for the past five seasons but is moving on to other things.

The storyline leading to Crockett’s departure was front-and-center during the final episodes of Season 9, especially when he met with Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) on finale night.

Deadline reported that it is unclear whether or not Dominic will appear again as Crockett to wrap up any extraneous storylines he was involved with. Several actors and actresses have previously done that to provide Chicago Med fans with closure.

What happened to Dr. Crockett Marcel in the Chicago Med Season 9 finale?

Here is a quick reminder about what happened to Dr. Marcel during Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 13.

Crockett had a young patient who needed a liver transplant, but he canceled the surgery after an infection was discovered. It was a difficult choice, but it ended up leading to the death of the young boy.

It was later revealed that the grief-stricken father left the hospital and committed suicide after losing his son.

This was a tragic ending to that particular storyline, but it also brought up old feelings and emotions that Crockett went through when he lost his daughter to leukemia. He brought that up when he chatted with Goodwin, and she told him to take all the time he needed before returning to work.

The show has now created an “out” for the character, and one that will leave a big hole in the Chicago Med cast.

Stay tuned for more news about someone new joining the show.

Previous seasons of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock. That includes the recent season, which may have featured Dominic Rains appearing on the show for a final time.

Speaking of intriguing cast news, Brian Tee teased a possible return as Dr. Ethan Choi.

Chicago Med is on hiatus at NBC.