Chicago Fire spoilers: Boden’s replacement revealed

Chicago Fire fans will see a new face at Firehouse 51 in the fall.

Battalion Chief Wallace Boden said his goodbyes during the Season 12 finale, opening the door for some fresh stories.

Boden felt he needed to take a higher position in the Chicago Fire Department to help the city, and that’s exactly what he did.

Actor Eamonn Walker takes a step back from being a series regular to play a character who appears sporadically.

Boden’s character treatment on Chicago Fire is similar to Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer), who is off doing his own thing, but stories can intertwine later.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chicago Fire fans will miss seeing Boden at Firehouse 51 every week, and change is hard. But that’s what happens on shows that last this long on television.

Who is joining the Chicago Fire cast?

Actor Dermot Mulroney has joined the Chicago Fire cast.

The veteran actor has been seen in many hit movies, including Young Guns, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, The Wedding Date, and the latest Scream film.

Mulroney has also made stops on various television shows, including Secret Invasion, Station 19, The Purge, Hannah, and Arrested Development.

Who does Dermot Mulroney play on Chicago Fire?

According to Deadline, Mulroney plays Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire Season 13. He is a series regular, meaning he will be featured in nearly every episode.

The character (Chief Pascal) has been working in Miami for the past decade as a chief but worked in the CFD before making that move. It suggests he has ties to the city that will slowly be revealed.

Pascal is reportedly estranged from his wife, works well under pressure, and is described as a “cheerful” person. Having someone cheerful in Boden’t position will be a huge difference from the first 12 seasons of Chicago Fire.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Jesse Lee Soffer from Chicago P.D. has made the jump to CBS. He is now featured on one of the FBI shows, but he plays a fresh character for the franchise.

Below is a quick video in which the stars of the One Chicago shows use one word each to describe the new seasons.

Actor Taylor Kinney (he plays Kelly Severide) recently celebrated his birthday.

New Chicago Fire season is coming

NBC revealed the start date for its One Chicago shows. The new episodes arrive this fall on Wednesday nights.

Previous seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. The service also has seasons of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire is on hiatus at NBC.