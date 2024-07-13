Jesse Lee Soffer won’t play the same Chicago P.D. character as he joins FBI: International

Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are in the same television universe, meaning the characters co-exist with each other.

Wolf Entertainment produces the One Chicago and FBI Universe shows, providing NBC with three hours of Chicago content and CBS with three hours of FBI content each week.

We have already seen Tracy Spiridakos (she played Detective Hailey Upton) appear on Chicago P.D. and then on FBI as the same character. It also keeps the door open for future crossovers.

As the shows prepare to return for the fall, they will break an unwritten role.

A former star from Chicago P.D. is jumping to FBI: International, but he will play an entirely new character.

This could be jarring for NBC viewers who watch both shows, but it could also lead to some fun future content.

Jesse Lee Soffer prepares to star on FBI: International

Jesse Lee Soffer was announced as part of the FBI: International Season 4 cast. He is a series regular and will star in new episodes that debut this fall.

The FBI shows return in October 2024, so it’s not much longer until he debuts this new character.

As noted above, Jesse won’t reprise his role as Detective Jay Halstead. Instead, he will breathe new life into a fresh character.

Jesse has big shoes to fill, so the show may have some growing pains when it returns from hiatus.

Original FBI: International cast member Luke Kleintank ended his run on the show near the end of Season 3. Fans who haven’t seen the news of Luke’s departure may be shocked to learn about it now.

Luke played Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester on FBI: International. He was an integral part of the cast, but the show must continue.

Enter Jesse Lee Soffer, who has a chance to reinvent himself with this new character. He last appeared on Chicago P.D. early in Season 10 but returned to the set to direct several episodes.

Stay tuned to learn more about Jesse’s new character and likely see some behind-the-scenes photos shared online as filming of FBI: International resumes this summer.

More news from the One Chicago shows

NBC recently announced the return date for One Chicago. For Chicago P.D., this will be Season 12 of the hit Wednesday night drama.

The shows will see some big changes due to recent cast exits. That includes a shift for Intelligence on Chicago P.D. after Detective Upton left, a new boss running Firehouse 51 after Chief Boden got promoted, and some new doctors on Chicago Med.

Chicago Med recently lost one of its stars, forcing the show to move in another new direction.

Below is a social media post that Jesse shared this past spring while directing a new Chicago P.D. episode.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are streaming on Peacock. That includes the shortened seasons from this past spring.

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus at NBC and FBI: International is on hiatus at CBS.