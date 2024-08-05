Chicago Fire cast spoilers: Update given on Firefighter Sam Carver

Chicago Fire Season 12 ended on an important storyline for firefighter Sam Carver.

A call early in the season finale had Firehouse 51 responding to a kitchen fire at a restaurant.

Upon responding to that call, Truck 81 discovered a domestic situation between a father and his two sons.

One of the sons had a bad burn on his arm but appeared scared and said he had spilled a pot of boiling water on himself as his brother and father tried to get the firefighters and paramedics to leave.

Stella Kidd tried to defuse the situation, but the father pushed her, leading to Carver and new firefighter Jack Damon (played by Michael Bradway) stepping in.

This was a callback to Carver’s past, where his brother had burned him, but his father wouldn’t believe him. Carver still has the scars.

A complaint was later filed, but not before Kidd went after Carver for putting his hands on a civilian, even though the civilian had assaulted her first.

When the episode ended (Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 13), Carver went on leave and refused to answer his phone when Paramedic Violet Mikami called.

Chicago Fire spoilers: Sam Carver will stick around at Firehouse 51

Chicago Fire fans had questions about whether Sam Carver would return to the firehouse in the new season, and we have our answers.

Actor Jake Lockett (who plays Carver) has been upgraded to series regular on the show, and he will appear in nearly every Chicago Fire Season 13 episode.

These Chicago Fire spoilers come from a new TVLine report. Fans worried about losing Carver can rest easy; he will return for more stories in the fall.

