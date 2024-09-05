Footage released for One Chicago return: New Med, Fire, and P.D. scenes revealed

NBC has released some early footage for the return of One Chicago.

The long hiatus for Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. is almost over.

The season premiere date for Med, Fire, and P.D. is Wednesday, September 25.

New episodes will roll out most Wednesdays this fall, and some big changes are ahead.

Each Chicago show has major casting changes, and one of the new faces is featured in the teaser below.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

NBC viewers will meet the new folks right out of the gate, as the season premieres will each feature new cast members.

NBC rolls out a new One Chicago commercial

Below is the new advertisement NBC rolled out for Med, Fire, and P.D.

It’s a short spot teasing footage from the first episodes of the new seasons.

We immediately get to see the new boss at Firehouse 51. Chief Boden is out, meaning much less of actor Eamonn Walker on the show. He will still exist in One Chicago, so Boden could pop up sometimes.

Dermot Mulroney now plays Chief Dom Pascal on Chicago Fire Season 13. His arrival leads to a reaction from Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney). Big changes are in store for the firehouse, and the new chief does things much differently than Boden.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) also must deal with losing Detective Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Actress Tracy Spiridakos left the show on the Season 11 finale last spring. A new face will join Intelligence and work with the team during Season 12.

Chicago Med has some new doctors, and the teaser below features one of them. Actor Dominic Rains is out, meaning Dr. Crockett Marcel is no longer a primary character.

Check out the One Chicago teaser, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

they've got a job to do. 🤝 catch the season premieres of one chicago wednesday, september 25 on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/AalP2ZmTi8 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 5, 2024

More from One Chicago

Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer vacationed together in Europe. They starred as detectives Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast, but each has left the show. Fans loved seeing them in their joint vacation photos.

Someone who has returned to Chicago P.D. is actor LaRoyce Hawkins. He is featured in the behind-the-scenes video shared below.

Actress Jessy Schram from Chicago Med also led the cameras through the set this past week. Check out the video below as she arrives at work for the day.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock. That includes all episodes from last season. Rewatching the season finales from this past spring could be helpful to all NBC viewers.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return on Wednesday, September 25.