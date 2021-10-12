Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 4 promo and synopsis

Nick Gehlfuss returned as Dr. Will Halstead for Season 7 of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The new Chicago Med episode arrives on Wednesday night and it is called Status Quo, aka the Mess We’re In.

With the new episode, Chicago Med fans will continue finding out more about Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer, each of whom has become very important to the ED running smoothly.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, we learned that Dr. Scott is friends with Officer Kevin Atwater from Chicago P.D. That seems like something that will get explored further in a future episode, especially if we finally see another One Chicago crossover.

With Dr. Hammer, we saw her efforts to stop her mother from living on the streets of Chicago. It has been a losing battle so far, but Hammer is doing her best to be there for her mother anyway.

We still haven’t seen Dr. Ethan Choi yet this season, as he is still trying to cover from being shot. And in his absence, Dr. Dean Archer has taken over as the head of the ED, setting up his own policies and some reward-based incentives for how quickly doctors do their jobs.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 4 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the Chicago Med episode called Status Quo, aka the Mess We’re In. It will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 13 at 8/7c on NBC.

“Charles helps Scott with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia; Hammer, Maggie and Vanessa investigate the legitimacy of a patient’s cancer diagnosis; Crockett is caught off guard; Will pitches a new medical technology.”

Chicago Med TV promo for Season 7, Episode 4

Below is the promo that NBC is currently running for the next new episode of Chicago Med. It hints heavily at Vanessa having some feelings for Crockett, and this may be where he gets “caught off guard” as advertised in the synopsis.

Chicago Med TV ratings very good for NBC

The Fall 2021 Chicago Med TV ratings have been very impressive for NBC. In terms of overall viewers, the One Chicago show is winning the 8/7c time slot each week, beating out Survivor at CBS and The Masked Singer on FOX.

All three of the One Chicago shows are dominating their time slots when it comes to overall viewers. Chicago Fire is beating out the competition at 9/8c each Wednesday night, and Chicago P.D. is holding strong against shows like CSI: Vegas at 10/9c each week.

The shows are also trending in the right direction, with more viewers tuning in to see what’s up with the One Chicago casts. This would have been the perfect time to have one of those epic One Chicago crossover events, but NBC has had to scrap the idea for now.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.