Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 16 promo features more of Riley Voelkel as Milena Jovanovic

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake, and Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel featured on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med is going to focus more on the situation between Dr. Dylan Scott and Milena Jovanovic, a new character to the show.

Two new characters joined the Chicago Med cast on the last episode, with one seeming to be an undercover cop and the other one a surgeon who resorts to violence if he gets questioned.

And it looks like Milena is going to need the help of Dr. Scott again, with the promo indicating that she needs him to discharge a patient. Some serious ethical questions are going to get presented again.

It’s an interesting situation that the Chicago Med writers have set up with this new character, and the on-screen chemistry between Milena (played by Riley Voelkel) and Dr. Scott (Guy Lockard) is already quite good.

Chicago Med episode synopsis for May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear

“Will helps a patient with long-haul Covid symptoms. Vanessa reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage. A new family is born out of tragedy,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of Chicago Med that is called May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 16 TV promo

Below is the new TV promo that NBC is running for the next episode of Chicago Med. This new episode will debut for the first time on Wednesday, March 16 at 8/7c. It is going to be a full night of new content for the One Chicago shows.

Chicago Med 7x16 Promo "May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear" (HD)

A glimpse ahead for One Chicago shows

The new episode of Chicago Fire on Wednesday night is going to take the cast in a new direction. With Jason Pelham working at a new fire station now, and Sylvie Brett off visiting Matthew Casey in Portland, it is going to open the door for some new characters.

We are going to see more of Chief Hawkins in this first new installment, but there are also plans to bring in a new paramedic as a member of the Chicago Fire cast for the final stretch of Season 10 episodes.

And over at Chicago P.D., the cast may have revealed some small spoilers about the Burgess and Ruzek relationship, and how it could turn out in the end. In that regard, there could be some interesting plot developments with them.

As a reminder, the new night of One Chicago shows arrives on Wednesday, March 16. It will feature new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

