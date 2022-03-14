Chicago P.D. spoilers: What happens between Burgess and Ruzek?

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek and Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers may have been revealed about what will happen in the relationship between Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek.

There were a lot of questions after the latest episode of Chicago P.D. came to an end. During a dramatic night, Ruzek and Burgess pushed themselves to the limit to find Makayla.

Intelligence did succeed in tracking down the men that had kidnapped Makayla, and she is now safe at home with Ruzek and Burgess, but there appeared to be some collateral damage after Ruzek and Burgess argued viciously for the entire hour.

Regarding what happens next for that relationship, there are no better people to reveal what’s coming up than those who play those characters. Marina Squerciati (Burgess) and Patrick Flueger (Ruzek) sat down with Us Weekly to discuss just that.

Chicago P.D. cast members talk about Burgess-Ruzek relationship

“I think they both go into mama bear and papa bear alert. It’s sort of full scale. I think there’s a nice balance on the show of character’s personal lives and the way they work. But in this it’s like, there’s no working. It’s just sort of myopic vision of finding Makayla,” Marina Squerciati says in the Us Weekly interview (shared below) about what happened during the dramatic episode.

“The team [was] flanked up by a door in tactical position and [Ruzek] and I just walk in ignoring all the rules. And I think that that’s sort of like where we are,” Squerciati added.

“At the end of the day, I think she and Makayla, as far as I’m concerned with Ruzek, they’re everything to him. That’s the be all, end all. When I go and I read a script, when I read these stories, that’s all it is. It’s just them,” Patrick Flueger explained about how he has been seeing things unfold.

Chicago PD Marina & Patrick On Their Characters Relationship Evolving & What To Expect

Important Chicago P.D. spoilers from Marina Squerciati and Patrick Flueger

When it comes to how the story is going to play out between Ruzek and Burgess, the actors that play those characters definitely have some opinions on how it will all conclude. And those opinions might be based on scripts they have already read or information the writers/producers have told them, so consider these opinionated spoilers.

“Will they? Won’t they? Well, they will, but not going to in the way that you think they’re going to. I think at the end of the day, they’ll end up together, but I don’t think it’s an easy road to get there,” Fluger told Us Weekly about how he sees the relationship playing out in the end.

It sounds like the relationship could be mended, but there is going to be a rough road to get back to a good place after all of the fighting during their search for Makayla.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.