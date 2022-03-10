Chicago P.D. recap: Intelligence searches for Makayla

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess in a very tense episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago P.D. focused on the search for Makayla, with Intelligence doing everything it could to track down the missing child.

It was on the last episode of Chicago P.D. that Burgess and Ruzek won custody of Makayla, but when they returned home to celebrate the news with her, they found out that Makayla had been kidnapped.

The ending of that episode carried into the new one on Wednesday night, with Burgess and Ruzek trying to tend to the severely wounded nanny while assessing the situation in their heads.

After the traumatic custody hearings and during the same season where Burgess had worked so hard to recover from getting abducted and shot, this immediately seemed like something that was going to push her over the edge.

Chicago P.D. recap for Season 9, Episode 15

The new episode of Chicago P.D. opened with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) trying to provide aide to nanny Gabby Serrano (Gloria Chavez) as Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) searched the rooms for Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams).

Burgess found a syringe used to drug Makayla, and she went out to help Ruzek with Gabby. However, Gabby died from her injuries after she had tried to stop the men from taking Makayla. Burgess and Ruzek drew their weapons and began a pursuit. Their neighbor was on the phone with 9-1-1 and said he saw two men in masks take Makayla just minutes earlier.

The duo tried to rush to catch up with the kidnappers, but they got to the parking garage just after the men had left. They called it in and called Voight, who said he was on his way to their building.

The search for Makayla continues. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/l2gIz3gB0f

Intelligence takes on the search for Makayla

The first suspect was Makayla’s uncle (played by Derek Webster), who lost the custody hearing. But after Intelligence arrested him and grilled him for information, it turned out that the uncle was getting leaned on for ransom money by the real offenders. During that arrest, Ruzek also injured his shoulder, breaking down the front door to make the arrest.

Through some more investigating, Intelligence figured out that the two kidnappers traced back to the man and woman who had Makayla’s family murdered. They were in separate prisons and had Makayla kidnapped to attain money to use for protection on the inside. Voight noted, at that point, that it was good that the case was still about money, so Makayla would be kept alive.

Separate from Intelligence, the uncle was putting together the ransom money with a plan to pay off the offenders and save Makayla. He was very angry about losing the custody case and was willing to do anything on his own to make sure Makayla was safe.

When Intelligence couldn’t solve the case on their own, Burgess pleaded with the uncle to help them. He finally agreed, but the money drop was botched, and Ruzek ended up killing one suspect. Luckily, his partner turned on a burner phone that Intelligence was tracking, so they figured out his location.

Burgess and Ruzek rescued Makayla from that second suspect, and Burgess invited the uncle to join them as they had Makayla checked out at Chicago Med.

During the whole ordeal, Burgess and Ruzek were on different pages about how to address the situation, with Burgess urging calm and Ruzek wanting to act quickly and violently. They exchanged a lot of heated words and emotions, and it could carry over and complicate their relationship in future episodes.

On the next episode of Chicago P.D., Intelligence will be re-focused on the new drug kingpin in the area who is using bakeries as fronts for his business.

Recently, there were also a few hints about some future Chicago P.D. spoilers, and they directly involve Jay Halstead.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.