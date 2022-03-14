Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 16: Cast will look a bit different

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, Anthony Ferraris as Tony, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp, and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire s10 e16. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Fire hints at some drama within the pseudo-love triangle of Violet, Chief Hawkins, and Gallo.

While Violet and Gallo appeared to be a thing of the past, her moving on to Chief Hawkins so quickly left Gallo feeling a bit jealous.

In the promo for the new episode, Hawkins seems to feel that Gallo isn’t over his feelings for Violet, and it looks like that could become an issue in Violet’s new relationship.

It also appears pretty clear that Hawkins is going to be stepping in for Sylvie Brett, who indicated during the last episode that she really needed to go spend some time with Matthew Casey in Portland.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 16 synopsis

“Cruz forms a bond with a young immigrant boy he meets while fighting an apartment fire. Squad makes plans to prank the newest member of their team. Hawkins and Violet struggle to keep their relationship a secret,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode called Hot and Fast.

Chicago Fire TV promo for Hot and Fast

Below is the TV promo that NBC is running for the new episode of the show. This brand-new episode will debut on Wednesday, March 16, at 9/8c. As we mentioned, a lot of the promo focuses on Violet, Gallo, and Chief Hawkins.

Chicago Fire 10x16 Promo "Hot and Fast" (HD)

Looking ahead at Chicago Fire Season 10

Some recent Chicago Fire spoilers hint at a wedding coming up this season, but the showrunners weren’t exactly clear about what that means. Hopefully, the end result is some happiness for one of the couples on the show.

A new Chicago Fire character was also announced, suggesting that we might not see Sylvie Brett returning anytime soon unless it means that Violet is going to go through some issues when her relationship with Chief Hawkins gets out.

As a reminder, the next new episode of Chicago Fire arrives on Wednesday, March 16, and it will have several new storylines for the characters to explore. Since the situation with the lieutenants has been settled, Jason Pelham is gone, and the open slot on Truck 81 was filled by Mason, it’s time for the writers to begin exploring some new territory as Chicago Fire Season 10 rolls on.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.