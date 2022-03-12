Chicago Med cast joined by Riley Voelkel, Lee Jones in dramatic roles

Dr. Justin Morris (played by Lee Jones) is now a part of Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago Med cast added two new faces on the latest episode, with both characters immediately impacting the show.

When it comes to the staff at Chicago Med, there has always been a fluidity with who works there from year to year. Characters come and go a lot, with Dr. Natalie Manning and Nurse April Sexton becoming two of the latest departures.

This season, Dr. Dylan Scott (played by Guy Lockard), Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager), and Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty) were all added to the Chicago Med cast, giving a different look to the hospital.

For Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 15, which is called Things Meant to Be Bent Not Broken, enough storylines had been cleared up that it was time for the producers and writers to start working with some new people. As a result, the show has a new antagonist.

Riley Voelkel joins Chicago Med cast for Season 7

Milena Jovanovic (played by Riley Voelkel) appeared in the ED under mysterious circumstances. She needed medical attention, but Dr. Scott figured out that she was also holding a large amount of drugs. He tried to help her a bit, but later she showed up at his home. It appears that she is an undercover cop and that Dr. Scott will be on the hook to keep helping her now. She may have more secrets than that.

Voelkel can also be seen as Renee Segna on Hightown (on Starz), and before that, she was on Roswell as Jenna Cameron, The Originals as Freya Mikaelson, and The Newsroom as Jenna Johnson.

It’s also worth noting that one of the stars of Hightown is Monica Raymund, who played Gabriela Dawson on Chicago Fire for years.

Lee Jones becomes the new antagonist on the Chicago Med cast

Dr. Justin Morris (played by Lee Jones) appeared for the first time as a surgeon who does not like people getting in his way. When he made a mistake during a surgery, Dr. Crockett Marcel stepped in to save the day. But Morris was pretty angry about his methods being questioned and he head-butted Marcel in the ED near the end of the episode.

Jones has a few acting credits to his name, including two episodes of Home and Away, an episode of Sightless, and an episode of Tacoma FD. Jones was also seen as Wilkin Brattle aka Gawain Maddox on The Bastard Executioner.

A new episode of Chicago Med arrives on March 16, and we expect to see more from Dr. Justin Morris and Milena Jovanovic.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.