Chicago Med return date: Season 8 about to shift

The Chicago Med return date for Season 8 will mark the beginning of a new chapter on the show.

In the final moments of the fall finale, it was revealed that businessman Jack Dayton had purchased a controlling interest in the Gaffney Medical Group.

Sasha Roiz joined the Chicago Med cast as Jack Dayton earlier in the season, and he is now presumably going to be the boss of all employees at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Dayton introduced the new OR 2.0 and has been working closely with Dr. Crockett Marcel, but it appears that he grew tired of roadblocks that were keeping the hospital from making front page news.

This could all lead to a lot of drama, especially since Dayton seems to want the hospital to be something that brings him a lot of positive public relations.

It’s also where a new character to the Chicago Med cast will become evident, as the tech person working for Dayton will play an important role in keeping OR 2.0 up and running.

Chicago Med returns from its long winter hiatus on the night of Wednesday, January 4. By then, it will have been nearly a full month since the last episode of the show aired, so fans will be longing for some new content.

With the cast exits from the fall finale hanging over things, the show could be heading in a completely different direction as new bosses take charge. At the same time, giving the doctors a fresh antagonist could lead to some interesting episodes.

January 4 is going to be a big night for all three One Chicago shows, especially since they all left off with a lot of drama.

Over at Chicago P.D., Intelligence wrapped up the case of Sean O’Neal, but that shocking character death from the fall finale will likely hang over the team for a while.

And then there was the explosive fall finale of Chicago Fire, where four characters were at death’s door when the credits ran. How that turns out is likely to impact the rest of Season 11 for the drama.

There are a lot of new episodes in store for each of the One Chicago shows, which should make it easier to forget that a long winter hiatus has just taken place. And that will also include Jesse Lee Soffer returning in a new role.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.