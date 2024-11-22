Chicago Med fans upset with hiatus and cliffhangers: that ‘was just rude’

The Chicago Med fall finale ended on several cliffhangers, leaving fans wondering what will happen as the winter hiatus arrives.

A decision from earlier in the season returned to haunt Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson). The wife of a patient who died due to a blood shortage was back for revenge.

The woman stabbed Goodwin and refused to get her help as she began bleeding out. She almost escaped at the end of the fall finale, but Goodwin was near death.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) had convinced himself he was fine after being demoted. But when he sat with his thoughts, Archer realized he wanted to resign.

Archer took a resignation letter to Goodwin’s office, and Chicago Med fans worriedly watched as he slid it under her door instead of knocking.

Goodwin broke free just as the elevator was closing on Archer, sending him to another floor and giving her assailant time to catch up with her.

Chicago Med fans are frustrated with the cliffhangers and winter hiatus

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the One Chicago shows are off the air until 2025. We have seen our final new episodes for 2024, and the NBC schedule will become packed with holiday content.

“That Chicago Med cliffhanger was just rude. How are we going to get through the anxiety of the holidays without knowing if Goodwin makes it?!” posted a Chicago Med fan on X. They included a GIF with the text “I HATE THIS. EVERY PART OF IT.”

That Chicago Med cliffhanger was just rude. How are we going to get through the anxiety of the holidays without knowing if Goodwin makes it?! pic.twitter.com/Fz57aX8ghl — distictofash (@districtofash) November 21, 2024

“Oh hell nah. Yall didn’t just end that fall finale of #ChicagoMed like that!!!!” wrote another fan using a GIF from Big Brother.

Oh hell nah. Yall didn’t just end that fall finale of #ChicagoMed like that!!!! pic.twitter.com/7LWT4iJVCw — RY🌊 (@_ryheemd) November 21, 2024

“#ChicagoMed how could you end that way! Now the excruciating wait till January 8th #fallfinale,” exclaimed a fan who used a GIF of Sharon Goodwin on Med.

#ChicagoMed how could you end that way! Now the excruciating wait till January 8th#fallfinale pic.twitter.com/ahfA18uZyQ — Rebecca on the Witches' Road 🧙‍♀️🧹 (@RebeccaVeight) November 22, 2024

One Chicago Med fan appeared to turn to anger upon watching the fall finale. This fan used a GIF from a Denzel Washington film (Malcolm X) to convey their emotions.

“I knew they would leave us hanging but #ChicagoMed,” they wrote. Indeed, the One Chicago shows have a habit of using cliffhangers.

I knew they would leave us hanging but #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/HBBI9sHsmX — whitley gilbert-wayne (@jayvee1293) November 21, 2024

