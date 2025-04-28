Chicago Med episodes: Remaining Season 10 schedule

The 10th season of Chicago Med is winding down.

We only get three new episodes before the long summer hiatus arrives.

Hopefully, NBC orders Chicago Med Season 11 soon, giving fans something to look forward to next year.

Up first is another short break at NBC. The network offers some repeat episodes of the One Chicago shows before returning to new content.

May is full of new episodes for Med, Fire, and P.D., leading straight to the finales for each show.

Med may have teased what’s coming, as the situation between the nurses and the hospital is about to boil over.

Nurse Maggie Lockwood and boss Sharon Goodwin were at odds during the last Chicago Med episode. Will they find common ground?

The Chicago Med Season 10 schedule

Below is a breakdown of when the remaining Chicago Med episodes air on NBC.

A repeat episode is planned for April 30, and the Med season finale is on the horizon.

We get new episodes on May 7, 14, and 21. But that’s it. Chicago Med Season 10 only has three new episodes left to debut on NBC.

April 30: Repeat of a Chicago Med episode from Season 10.

May 7: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 20.

May 14: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 21.

May 21: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 22 (the season finale).

Time to catch up with the Chicago Med Season 10 cast

Since new episodes are done for April, viewers who have fallen behind have time to catch up on the season.

New doctors have made a big impact on the show, with Dr. Mitch Ripley (played by Luke Mitchell), Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), and Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) leading the way.

Long-time cast members Oliver Platt (Dr. Daniel Charles), Marlyne Barrett (Maggie Lockwood), and S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin) are still around. A

nd the episode counts for Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) and Jessy Schram (Dr. Hannah Asher) are steadily climbing.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.