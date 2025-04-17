Chicago Fire loses two series regulars

Shocking Chicago Fire news hit on Wednesday night.

Two series regulars will leave Firehouse 51 at the end of the season.

The revelation will lead to disappointed fans, especially due to the reasoning behind it.

Budget cuts are leading to a smaller Chicago Fire Season 14 cast.

That’s assuming that Chicago Fire gets renewed, but signs point in a positive direction.

As for the cast, two primary characters are done with the show.

Chicago Fire loses Carver and Ritter

Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter) will not return to the Chicago Fire cast.

Their final episodes will air in the coming weeks as NBC wraps up Season 13 of the hit drama.

This is the third season for Lockett and the seventh season for Kyri.

Carver and Ritter have seen less screen time during Season 13 than in the past. Still, they are important characters on the show, and Firehouse 51 won’t be the same without them.

Ritter has helped bridge the gap from the old-school episodes to the newer generation of Chicago Fire characters. He also provides comic relief and lightens the mood during tense scenes.

A proper goodbye for Carver and Ritter

Deadline reports that Chicago Fire Season 13 is still filming. The writers have time to close the stories for Sam Carver and Ritter.

NBC will likely advertise that their exits are coming up this May. The Chicago Fire season finale date has not been announced, but expect many scenes involving Carver and Ritter.

More Chicago Fire exits to come?

There are rumors that more people will exit the One Chicago shows this spring.

The NBC dramas are expensive to produce, and cost-cutting could lead to more cast members exiting.

Hopefully, Chicago Fire doesn’t lose additional people. We will have to wait and see what happens.

Stay tuned for an update on whether or not NBC orders Chicago Fire Season 14.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.