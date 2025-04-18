Michael Waxman on Chicago Med: Who is the man honored during new episode?

Many Chicago Med fans asked, “Who is Michael Waxman?” after the new episode.

The questions come from a post-show credits scene honoring him.

“In Memory of Michael Waxman,” read the title card at the end of Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 18 (Together One Last Time) on April 16.

Waxman passed away earlier in April; the latest episode paid tribute to his association with the show.

Previous cast members have also left messages for and about him on social media.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“If you enjoy Chicago Med it’s because from Day One Michael Waxman pushed to make the show the best it could be and worked tirelessly to keep improving episode after episode, season after season. He loved his job,” wrote actor Colin Donnell.

“And as much as he loved making movies and television, it was a distant second to being on his ranch in Texas surrounded by his family. Getting to spend four seasons alongside him and learning everything I could was a privilege I could have only hoped to repeat. Rest in Peace Boss,” Donnell added.

Donnell used to play Dr. Connor Rhodes on the Chicago Med cast. He left the show at the end of Season 4.

Who is Michael Waxman from Chicago Med?

Michael Waxman was an executive producer for the first four seasons of Chicago Med.

Waxman is credited with work on 83 episodes, and he was on set for many memorable storylines from the early Chicago Med years.

He was an executive producer from 2015 to 2019, during which time he directed 16 episodes. Waxman returned to direct one Season 5 and one Season 6 episode.

Before his One Chicago work, Waxman was a supervising producer for 31 episodes of Nashville and a producer of 27 episodes for Friday Night Lights.

Waxman was nominated for a 2011 Primetime Emmy Award for his work on Friday Night Lights.

Waxman reportedly passed away on April 7, 2025.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Med spoilers were teased about the upcoming season finale. The showrunner wants fans to know that some surprise characters are returning to the show.

Yaya DaCosta addressed a possible return to Chicago Med. She used to play Nurse April Sexton on the cast, but her character left when she married Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee).

The Chicago Med Season 10 finale will air in May. Stay tuned for information on Chicago Med Season 11.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock, including the episodes from the first four seasons that featured Michael Waxman as an executive producer and director.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.