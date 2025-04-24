Chicago Med recap: A strike, surrogacy, and reclaiming power

A new episode of Chicago Med arrived on Wednesday night.

Negotiations between the hospital and the nurses heavily influenced the new episode.

The nurses wanted more benefits and better working conditions, while the hospital stated that these demands would cost too much.

A midnight strike was hanging over everyone as the ED bustled with patients.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) had trouble sleeping because of his run-in with the woman who had played his mom on the TV show.

Frost was late to work on a busy day and struggled with Ainsley Towne (Jessalyn Gilsig) returning to his life. He eventually spoke with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) about it.

Their conversation led Frost to confront Ainsley about it later. He was finally able to get everything off his chest.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 19 recap

The new episode revealed that a month had passed since the previous installment.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) was with her sister Lizzy (Erin Anderson), and they discussed how Lizzy had lost her child and couldn’t have kids now.

Hannah wanted to help Lizzy find a surrogate, but Lizzy was hesitant to trust someone else. It led Hannah to do some testing (on her own) about possibly being that surrogate. She also presented the idea to Lizzy.

Later, Frost discovered that a child had been abandoned in the ED. The mother left him there with a note. Frost took it very hard that the kid had been abandoned, and his personal experiences made it harder.

Another patient was brought in who had been hit by an ambulance. A young girl was skateboarding when she was hit, and the ambulance driver took it hard.

Paramedic Matt Sutton (Matthew Isler) wanted to donate part of his liver to save the girl. He received pushback from his wife, Samantha Sutton (Rachel Nicks). He donated, and the child will recover.

Elsewhere, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) learned her boyfriend, Dennis (John Earl Jelks), had not told his daughter about her. It led to some awkward moments, but Sharon and the woman found common ground.

Sharon Goodwin vs Nurse Maggie Lockwood

Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) is part of the nurses’ negotiating team. Sharon, her friend, convinced her they should extend negotiations by a week.

Later, it became public that the hospital had secured housing for possible nurse replacements. The current nurses had lost some of their strike leverage.

Maggie was upset and approached Sharon about it, leading to Sharon saying she shouldn’t make it personal. Maggie stormed off, and this storyline will continue.

