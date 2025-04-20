Chicago P.D. season finale details revealed by showrunner

Details about the Chicago P.D. season finale have been revealed, and it’s pretty exciting.

The most important detail is that the Chicago P.D. Season 12 finale is told in two parts.

Fans tuning in to the May 14 episode will find a cliffhanger, and the story gets resolved on May 21.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan teased the exciting news, with Intelligence still dealing with Deputy Chief Reid.

Reid has become a thorn in the side of Hank Voight, but he also gave Voight the freedom to return to his old self.

Many Chicago P.D. fans have enjoyed seeing the “Old Voight” return during Season 12 episodes.

What happens on the two-part Chicago P.D. season finale?

“Intelligence ups their pursuit of dirty Deputy Chief Reid,” showrunner Gwen Sigan told TVLine about the upcoming season finale.

“As things escalate and Reid shows himself to be a formidable opponent, Voight finds himself battling his own instincts,” Sigan added.

But that’s not all. The worst-kept secret on television is that the upcoming wedding for Detective Kim Burgess and Officer Adam Ruzek is approaching.

We have long known the Burzek wedding would happen on the season finale.

“Ruzek and Burgess’ wedding fast approaches, Chapman grows closer to Voight, and Torres faces the emotional fall out of his actions,” added Sigan in her Chicago P.D. spoilers.

As a reminder, the two-part Chicago P.D. season finale happens on May 14 and 21. Then the long summer hiatus begins, hopefully leading to Chicago P.D. Season 13 in the fall.

Update from Chicago P.D. Season 12

Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (played by Amy Morton) returned for the April 16 episode. The character has been through a lot, including being shot multiple times during the One Chicago crossover.

Actress Toya Turner was added to the Chicago P.D. cast this season as Officer Kiana Cook. She has been a formidable part of the Intelligence team on many cases. She was needed after a new detective died to open Season 12.

