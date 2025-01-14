Chicago Med episode schedule update: January 2025 episode dates, special time, and crossover details

NBC has updated the January 2025 Chicago Med episode schedule.

This became necessary after the network postponed its One Chicago lineup from January 15.

New Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes were supposed to arrive on January 15. Instead, they got pushed back due to a speech from President Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Fear not, fans, because those new episodes will debut on Wednesday, January 22, so the delay isn’t long.

Viewers tuning in on January 15 must be aware that those are repeat episodes, even though they are sometimes marked as new content by Comcast.

It’s disappointing that Med only returned for one quick (new) episode after the long winter hiatus, but many more episodes will debut this winter and spring.

January 2025 Chicago Med episode schedule

Below are the dates and episode titles for Chicago Med this month (January 2025). There are three Wednesdays left on the schedule.

This information comes directly from NBC. Take note of the special time for the January 29 Chicago Med episode. The show airs at 9/8c that night, allowing One Chicago Wednesday to open with an event on Chicago Fire.

Wednesday, January 15: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 3 (All Kinds of Crazy from October 9 airs again). Hannah treats a woman whose undiagnosed condition threatens the lives of both her and her unborn child. Goodwin receives a chilling message while battling the hospital higher-ups.

Wednesday, January 22: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 (Broken Hearts). An army of surgeons prepare to separate conjoined twins. Hannah reconnects with someone from her past. Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem.

Wednesday, January 29: Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 11 (In the Trenches: Part II). This new episode debuts at 9/8c on NBC and is the second part of the One Chicago crossover. Chicago Fire leads the schedule in Med’s vacated timeslot (8/7c).

Here are more details about the three-show crossover event.

More news from the One Chicago shows

The Chicago Med winter premiere was packed with drama. The writers had to deal with several cliffhangers from the fall finale.

Marina Squerciati from Chicago P.D. secretly had a baby. She plays Detective Kim Burgess on the hit police show, and giving birth was why she missed two episodes this fall.

Chicago Fire spoilers reveal Joe Cruz’s fate. He was shot in the winter premiere, causing fans to be worried that actor Joe Minoso is leaving the show.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.