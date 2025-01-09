Chicago Med recap: Does Goodwin die, is Archer leaving, and is Charles getting fired?

Chicago Med returned on Wednesday night, and it was a busy episode.

The winter premiere had many questions to answer, including whether Sharon Goodwin died.

Goodwin was stabbed in the fall finale when the disgruntled wife of a former patient returned for some revenge.

Due to a blood shortage at the hospital, Goodwin had to choose which of two patients would get that blood. She went with a ship captain, and a woman died as a result of that choice.

It wasn’t Goodwin’s fault, but the patient’s wife didn’t see it that way. She stalked Goodwin and then stabbed her in her office.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Dr. Dean Archer was trying to resign when he found Goodwin was in trouble during the fall finale, but would he be able to intervene in time?

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 recap

Goodwin broke free and stabbed the woman, giving Archer time to intervene and get Goodwin some help.

The rest of the hospital was in shock as Archer carried a wounded Goodwin into the ED.

Archer took the lead on life-saving treatment and later life-saving surgery, going against the wishes of Goodwin’s family to do a risky procedure that saved the day.

Goodwin survived the ordeal, and Archer was the hero of the night.

Later, Goodwin forced Archer to promise he would stay. She said that she needed him at the hospital. Goodwin has a long road ahead of her in recovery, and Archer remains a primary doctor.

Reese vs Charles in a Chicago Med showdown

Dr. Sarah Reese returned with a complaint against her former boss, Dr. Daniel Charles. He had taken her patient from her when Reese brought in a woman who had taken too many pills.

Charles felt it was a suicide attempt that Reese was making light of, and he became upset when he learned Reese had been giving her patient a placebo. That patient was placed on a 72-hour hold at Med, but Reese felt Charles had overstepped.

Reese filed an official complaint against Charles, who was brought in to defend himself and his job. During that defense, he and Reese discovered that the patient was suffering from a condition, and Reese dropped the complaint so they could help her out.

Determining what was wrong with her patient got Charles and Reese back on good terms, even though they fought a lot early in the episode.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Details about the One Chicago crossover were revealed. Med, Fire, and P.D. deal with a dramatic event in Chicago during an upcoming night.

A Chicago P.D. star revealed she secretly had a baby. It was shocking news to many fans.

A Chicago Fire fan got to meet Taylor Kinney at her work. The man who plays Kelly Severide was the first celebrity she had ever met, and she shared a fun story.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.