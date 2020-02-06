Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 13 recap: Chicago shows up for each other

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Last night’s Chicago Fire told us a tragic, but touching story. While “A Chicago Welcome” was more of a filler episode in season 8, the main plot with Casey and Brett carried the hour very nicely, despite the uneven storytelling on other fronts.

I’m still scratching my head in confusion at what the hell happened with Cruz and Foster. That plot made zero sense, and it hurts me to say that Foster’s characterization has been suffering a bit for these past few episodes.

I love her, but that was just such a crappy thing to do, and I can’t believe she’s that clueless.

And Joe Cruz suffered the same fate, because what in the fresh hell was that? The way he was watching Foster with that woman at the beginning of the episode, and then his obsession with that party, was just weird and borderline creepy.

But let’s get this show on the road, shall we?

Chicago shows up for each other

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 13 introduced us to Mr. Larson (David Selby). Mr. Larson had just moved to Chicago a month ago with his wife when a fire broke out in his house.

He tried very bravely to get to his wife Gail, fighting the flames with a coffee table (bless his heart), but only our guys managed to rescue the unconscious lady from the burning house.

What followed next is what makes this show and these characters so great. They have such a big heart, and I love to see that they genuinely care about the people they’re helping.

So Brett and Casey decide to follow up on Mr. Larson’s case, and they end up at the hospital when the poor man gets the news that his beloved wife sadly didn’t make it.

They had just recently moved to Chicago with their cat Dusty, and it had always been just the two of them, so now Mr. Larson doesn’t have anyone anymore.

Brett is so touched and heartbroken about it that she takes it upon herself to at least try and find the poor man’s beloved cat.

Casey tags along, and that gives them a fantastic opportunity to bond and talk a little more intimately outside of the firehouse or Molly’s. Sylvie ends up confiding in him that an intermediary reached out to her recently because her biological mother is seeking contact all of a sudden.

So, of course, she’s very conflicted about it, but Matt offers the comfort and advice that she so desperately needs.

Then they end up finding Dusty and bringing him to the hospital to secretly see Mr. Larson, and it was just a great plot all around. It brought Casey and Brett closer, it told a fantastic but heartbreaking story, and it was just a joy to watch.

That final scene where Sylvie and Matt show up at Gail’s funeral to support Mr. Larson — and end up bringing the entire Firehouse with them to pay their respects and support this poor man — my heart grew three sizes and I cried with Mr. Larson.

I really love these humans, okay.

Gorsch and his neverending crap

To everyone’s surprise, a brand new Truck 81 shows up at the Firehouse, which means everyone but Herrmann is excited about it. But of course, that excitement is quickly soured when Gorsch shows up at the Firehouse, saying he was the one who pushed through for them to get a new rig.

Obviously, nothing from this man comes out of the goodness of his heart, and he needs a favor from Boden and Severide.

But first, he praises Boden on his initiative with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. He then says he needs help getting the Commissioner to sign off on a big purchase for new fire gear for every firefighter in the city.

At first, it all seems by the book and a fantastic initiative, and he actually sounds almost sincere when he says he lost a firefighter cousin to cancer, so the cause is very near and dear to his heart.

But my boy Severide knows that Gorsch is a slimy human being, and he doesn’t rest until he finds out what’s really behind Gorsch’s sudden redemption story.

Kelly gets even more suspicious when Gorsch rejects their usual manufacturer’s order and starts pushing for another cheaper supplier, so he enlists Ritter’s help to find out what’s going on.

The idiot was trying to push for a buddy of his to be the new fire gear supplier, saying that he could get a great deal for the city, but it was all with untested gear, which would put every single firefighter in danger during a call.

I can’t tell you how satisfying it was to see Gorsch fired and brought to justice. So long; I hope we never see you again.

Other highlights of Chicago Fire

Just like with Cruz and Foster, what the hell was up with Herrmann and Mouch? That fight made absolutely no sense, and it felt like a waste of screen time.

Dusty and Tuesday chilling at the Firehouse. Can we keep him? Please?

Brettsey is coming, you guys. And faster than we previously thought. This episode only served to cement that this is the road they’re taking, and it’s definitely going to happen.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9/8C on NBC.