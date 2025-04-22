Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19: Promo revealed, Van Meter returns

A new Chicago Fire episode features the return of Captain Tom Van Meter from the Office of Fire Investigation.

Anytime we see Van Meter from OFI, we can assume an arson investigation for Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney).

There haven’t been many arson cases this season, as many of Severide’s storylines have been about his brother, Jack Damon, or adopting a kid with his wife, Stella Kidd.

Damon was seriously injured during the last episode, one that also featured Wallace Boden returning to help Firehouse 51.

That could mean Damon is out for the April 23 episode, but it’s an important night for other primary characters.

Paramedics Lizzy Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) are also back after being out during Episode 18.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19 synopsis

“Severide investigates an old house fire from 10 years back in which Kidd had responded; Carver and Violet search for a mystery medic who abandoned a victim; Novak looks for a roommate,” reads the synopsis for the April 23 Chicago Fire episode.

Having Carver and Violet working on something together should be fun. We haven’t seen much from Carver since he returned from a rehab stint.

The case that involves Van Meter is also teased in the synopsis, likely leading Severide to pose some questions to the captain.

TV promo for the Chicago Fire April 23 episode (Permanent Damage)

Below is the TV promo for the new Chicago Fire episode. As a reminder, it debuts at 9/8c on Wednesday, April 23.

We see Violet and Novak in action, and later Violet and Carver in a dangerous situation.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19 images

Below are some additional scenes from the new Chicago Fire episode.

In the first one, we see Firefighters Sam Carver and Darren Ritter on a call.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in a new Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Next up, Severide and Van Meter are interacting over some case files.

Tim Hopper as Van Meter and Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide are together again on Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

