Chicago Fire used a new format for its April 16 episode.

Rather than reveal sequences in order, the writers slowly revealed pieces of a tragic call.

Firehouse 51 had responded to a house fire, and a firefighter fell through the floor. But who was it?

Deputy Commissioner Wallace Boden was tasked with investigating what went wrong.

That led to the return of actor Eamonn Walker. He played Chief Boden for the first 12 years of the show.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Commissioner Grissom assigned Boden to investigate what Firehouse 51 did on that call.

Who got hurt on Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18 left one of its firefighters clinging to life.

Just a warning that there are spoilers ahead.

Jumping ahead in the story, later in the episode, it was revealed that Firefighter Jack Damon had been seriously injured.

Damon had been progressing through the fire when the attic floor gave way, dropping him two stories inside the house.

To make matters worse, the other firefighters thought the house was clear after Chief Dom Pascal ordered everyone out.

The investigation was conducted to determine how Damon got left behind and if his injuries could have been prevented.

What happened to Damon on Chicago Fire?

Chief Pascal ran down the list of injuries Damon was dealing with when Boden arrived at the hospital.

“Possible compression fractures, internal bleeding, respiratory burns. He’s fighting for his life right now,” Pascal told Boden.

The good news is that Damon survived the fire, even though viewers don’t learn that until near the end of the hour.

The bad news is that Damon may have suffered a career-altering injury that could end his time as a firefighter.

Kelly Severide, Stella Kidd, and Christopher Herrmann visited Damon when he woke up. Damon shared the news with Severide.

“What did the doctors say?” Severide asked.

“They said I got really lucky,” Damon responded. “It could have been a lot worse.”

“Yeah. You’re right about that,” Severide noted.

“There’s evidence of lung breakdown in my X-ray,” Damon revealed. “They won’t know how extensive until I can get a CT.”

Now it’s a waiting game as they hope Damon’s lungs weren’t permanently damaged by smoke and heat inhalation during that fire.

“Whatever happens, we’ll figure it out,” Severide told a worried Damon.

More news from the One Chicago shows

The Chicago Fire cast lost two people. Disappointing news revealed that two people will not return for Chicago Fire Season 14. Losing two series regulars will hit the fans hard.

Details on the Chicago Med season finale were revealed. The show will feature returning characters to wrap up Season 10.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.