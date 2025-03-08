Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16: Fallout hits after death

Fallout is coming during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16.

It’s the next new episode of Chicago Fire after the show killed off an important character.

The writers fashioned the March 5 episode to put many characters in peril.

The promos and the episode forced fans to guess what would happen, but the show boss confirmed someone would die.

Next, the characters will have to deal with everything that went down.

And the Firehouse 51 chief is reeling after losing his wife. Are we about to watch a story arc that leads to Chief Dom Pascal leaving the job?

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 TV promo

Below is the TV promo for the next new episode. Only a few specifics about the next installment have been revealed, but the footage hints at Chief Pascal spiraling.

Pascal will confront the driver who crashed into his wife’s vehicle. He blames the man for what happened and may become frustrated to learn that Stella Kidd saved his life.

As a reminder, the man in the accident was disoriented and walked into traffic, nearly getting hit by another vehicle. But Kidd jumped in front of that vehicle to push the man out of the way.

Chicago Fire fans may also experience a time jump between now and the next episode. Pascal is already back at work, so a funeral and several weeks may have passed on the show.

A One Chicago hiatus on NBC during March

The Chicago shows are on another break. Yes, the show returned for a few episodes before taking another hiatus.

There are no new episodes of Med, Fire, or P.D. on March 12 or March 19.

One Chicago returns on Wednesday, March 26. The night has important episodes for each show.

Stay tuned for more information about what Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 will feature. Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide likely take another step in their adoption process.

We will soon learn if Christopher Herrmann and Mouch have decided on specifics about their futures. Mouch could take a lieutenant slot at a neighboring station, and there have been hints about Herrmann retiring. Chicago Fire fans would miss them both.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.