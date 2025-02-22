Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14: A dramatic night for Mikami and Novak

A dramatic new episode of Chicago Fire arrives on Wednesday night.

NBC hasn’t released the episode synopsis yet, but the TV promo speaks for itself.

The writers and producers may also be holding back a subplot after what happened during the previous episode.

As a reminder, Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 revealed how much Firefighter Sam Carver struggles with his sobriety.

We also learned that Christopher Herrmann has been thinking more about retirement. He even has a plan for Molly’s when he hangs it up at the CFD.

Could a big cast shakeup come soon where Herrmann and Mouch leave Firehouse 51 and new blood takes their places? Stay tuned!

TV promo for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14

Below is the TV promo for the February 26 episode of Chicago Fire.

The footage begins with paramedics Violet Mikami and Lyla Novak responding to a car accident.

Later, while Violet and Lyla are on a call, a gunshot victim gets dumped at Firehouse 51. With no paramedics on hand, the station calls out for help.

Footage hints that Violet and Lyla will rush back to the station and attempt to save the man, but will they arrive in time?

The situation appears tense, testing how good PIC Violet is at her job.

The episode called Bar Time debuts at 9/8c on Wednesday, February 26.

More to come from Chicago Fire Season 13

The first 13 episodes from Chicago Fire Season 13 have debuted. This means there are nine new episodes left to debut.

It was previously announced that Chicago Fire Season 13 has 22 episodes, so there is plenty of content left to debut this winter and spring.

Hopefully, after that Sylvie Brett tease during Episode 13, Chicago Fire fans get treated with an appearance by actress Kara Killmer. That could be an interesting wrinkle in the subplot of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd looking to adopt a child.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.