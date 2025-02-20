Chicago Fire recap: Many characters return for new episode

Chicago Fire returned with a new episode on Wednesday night.

This was Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13, Born of Fire.

Storylines that carried over included Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide getting ready to start a family and Sam Carver seeking help for his drinking problem.

Kidd isn’t ready to be pregnant, but she brought up adoption as something to explore with Severide.

The new episode began with Carver at a meeting to speak about what he was dealing with.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that Carver is facing his demons, could a relationship with Violet Mikami resurface later this season? Not yet. Violet spent the night with her lawyer guy.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13 recap

Firehouse 51 responded to a woman who needed to be rescued from a high wire at an adventure park. Severide jumped into action, and his squad saved the woman.

Later, Kidd asked him to construct a wire rescue scenario for Girls on Fire. Severide asked Joe Cruz, who was back for the first shift following his two-week suspension, for help.

Violet was helping her lawyer “friend” with a case. In the case, a family was suing a paramedic for administering drugs in the field. They felt he overstepped.

Later, Violet learned she had a history with that paramedic when he appeared at Firehouse 51. It was former CFD paramedic Jared Lennox (Wesam Keesh).

Below is a scene from when Lennox was previously teamed with Violet.

More from Chicago Fire’s Born of Fire

Kidd told Violet about being ready to start a family and learned that people call her and her husband, Stellaride. This was a subtle joke about what Chicago Fire fans call the relationship.

Carver had struggles abstaining from drinking, but he linked up with someone from his meetings who helped him talk out things. It backfired. The man impersonated Carver later in the episode after getting arrested for drunken, disorderly behavior.

After Lennox was sent packing by Violet, he returned later to plead for help. She hadn’t believed him at first because he was known to administer drugs anytime he felt like it, but he was resourceful this time and convincing of his innocence.

Christopher Herrmann again spoke about retirement plans, which now included expanding Molly’s, possibly into a chain. But first, he wanted to create a signature drink to make it a destination bar.

Wrapping up Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13

The man Carver was leaning on for help with his sobriety turned his sights on Violet, and he broke into her house before verbally assaulting her. Luckily, Carver arrived in time to stop him from doing anything else. Carver then joined the house at Molly’s but looked very uncomfortable.

Sylvie Brett recommended an adoption agency to Stellaride, and they plan to call it. Her recommendation happened off-camera, and we learned about it through Kidd.

Mouch worries that he is coercing Herrmann into working toward becoming a chief. Herrmann alluded to Mouch’s correctness, suggesting he might be closing in on retirement rather than having his eye on running Firehouse 51.

This was the first time we saw Mouch since the crossover episode. He has been home helping take care of his wife, Trudy.

Thanks to Violet’s testimony and expertise, they determined Lennox did his job correctly, and the case against him was dropped.

"did you know that they call us stellaride" it’s official i’m screaming #chicagofire pic.twitter.com/IG8NyAW2vj — court (@stllakidd) February 20, 2025

More news from the One Chicago world

CCH Pounder joined the Chicago Med cast. She is an impressive addition due to her award-winning acting background.

Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal a wedding is coming. Are viewers ready for a big event to wrap up the season?

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.