Chicago Fire return date: Time to address that cliffhanger

Chicago Fire’s return date will finally give fans of the show some closure to that fall finale cliffhanger.

On the show’s last new episode, an explosion tore through the building with Stella Kidd, Sam Carver, Detective Pryma, and a bomb technician still inside.

This had been the culmination of a storyline that had Kelly Severide helping out the authorities, but his intent was to make sure that Stella ended up safe.

Instead, she went into a house to help save Pryma after a rocket-propelled grenade lodged in his leg. Most of the sequence also takes place with Severide standing outside, helpless to fix to the situation.

The Chicago Fire showrunners already warned everyone that repercussions are going to come from those events, suggesting that not everyone is getting out of that building unscathed.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 10, will pick up right after that explosion took place. A dazed Severide will be shown going into the house to find his wife.

When is the Chicago Fire return date?

After the long winter hiatus, the first new episode of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesday, January 4. NBC hasn’t started running advertisements for the new episode yet, instead choosing to go with clips from previous episodes to help build up the excitement for the big return.

Most Chicago Fire fans won’t need a promo to tune in, though, because we all want to know what happened in that house and whether or not Stella Kidd and Sam Carver survive the night.

Anyone who tuned in for the fall finale also saw the return of a Chicago Fire villain. She will be seen again later in Season 11, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

A new actress also joined the Chicago Fire cast. She has already been on the set filming future content for the show, but her exact role has been kept mysterious for now.

The bosses have also teased what’s to come with Sylvie Brett, who has taken a backseat to various other characters through most of the early Season 11 episodes.

To go back and re-watch the fall finale, it is available for streaming on Peacock. That’s also where past episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. can be viewed before the shows all return on the night of January 4.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.