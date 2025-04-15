Chicago Fire releases intense new Boden photos

The big night has nearly arrived for Chicago Fire.

The new episode features the return of Wallace Boden.

Chief Boden was in charge of Firehouse 51 for the first 12 seasons of Chicago Fire.

Boden felt he could make a big difference higher up within the Chicago Fire Department, so he left his post.

Now, fans will see what he has been up to, and it will be a dramatic night for the show.

Ready to see Eamonn Walker during his return to the Chicago Fire cast?

When does Boden return to Chicago Fire?

Boden’s new episode arrives on Wednesday, April 16. It is called Post-Mortem.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, showrunner Andrea Newman teased the premise.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled ‘Post-Mortem,’ is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before. Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster,” the Chicago Fire boss stated.

Boden images released for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18

Below is an image of the Firehouse 51 leadership meeting during the April 16 episode.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on a new Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Another angle of the group photo shows the five leaders examining a board that breaks down what happened at a house fire.

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire Season 13. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

If you had any doubt about the seriousness of the situation, here’s a close-up of Boden’s face later in that scene. He needs to solve what happened.

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden during his Chicago Fire return. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Next up is an action shot from the dramatic new episode. We see Firefighter Christopher Hermann attacking the fire.

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann on the Chicago Fire cast. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

