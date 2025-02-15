Chicago Fire cast: What happened to Emma Jacobs?

Chicago Fire fans could soon see Emma Jacobs on the show again.

It has been teased that a “nemesis” returns to Chicago Fire, this time seeking the help of Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami.

It would be a surprising addition to the Chicago Fire Season 13 cast if actress Caitlin Carver walked into Firehouse 51 again.

Carver first appeared as Paramedic Emma Jacobs on Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 17 (Keep You Safe).

Emma was temporarily assigned to Ambulance 61 when Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) was on furlough.

But Emma wanted to be more than a fill-in, leading to much drama between her and partner Violet.

What happened to Emma Jacobs on Chicago Fire?

Emma wanted a permanent spot at Firehouse 51 and began that quest by undercutting Violet on a call.

Later, Emma blackmailed Violet and Paramedic Chief Evan Hawkins. Violet and Evan were in a relationship, and Emma pushed a narrative that compromised them.

But during a dangerous call later that season, Emma abandoned her partner and a patient, giving Evan room to cut her loose.

During the following season, Emma reappeared during a new episode (Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 9) as an investigator at the Internal Affairs Division of the Chicago Fire Department.

This time, Emma was involved in a complaint filed against Firefighter Sam Carver, causing more drama between Emma and Firehouse 51 as she seemed to seek revenge.

A worried Violet came across a recording Evan had made before he died on a call. The recording outlined how Emma has been blackmailing him and Violet, leading to Emma’s dismissal from the CFD.

Caitlin Carver’s last appearance as Emma Jacobs was in Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 11.

Now it seems that we could see her again, especially based on the teasers coming from NBC. Is Emma someone Violet would help? Or will Violet be more interested in keeping her distance? Stay tuned!

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.