Chicago Fire cast: Star Jake Lockett says goodbye to show

Chicago Fire star Jake Lockett is saying goodbye.

Lockett has appeared on the Chicago Fire cast as Firefighter Sam Carver, but his time on the show is ending.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, two series regulars won’t return for Chicago Fire Season 14.

Daniel Kyri is the other cast member who is leaving the show.

Kyri played Firefighter Darren Ritter for years, bridging the gap between the old cast and the new-look one.

Losing Carver and Ritter will be difficult for Chicago Fire fans. At least the writers had time to prepare the final storylines for these characters.

Jake Lockett addresses his Chicago Fire exit

Jake Lockett posted a fun video on Instagram where he broke his social media silence.

We haven’t heard from him following the news of the show losing two series regulars.

This was a cost-cutting move by the production company, so it likely caught the stars off guard.

“While I don’t exactly know what the future looks like, I do know that it won’t be exactly what it was and I am going to miss the hell out of that. So much pride in this journey,” Lockett wrote on Instagram.

“It’s been an honor bringing Sam to life and to every one of you, thank you for the love and support over the past three years,” he added.

It feels like he has been on the show longer than three seasons, but that’s how it goes with television shows sometimes.

Before signing off on his post, Lockett also wanted to thank everyone involved.

“And most importantly, the people that I was on the ground with day and night… thank you for the family you are and times you have been and will be there for me. If you’re not in one of these clips, there will be more to follow. So many cherished memories,” Lockett concluded his message.

Will you miss seeing Sam Carver at Firehouse 51? Share your comments below.

