American Gods Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

American Gods Season 3 is coming soon, although the exact date remains a slight mystery.

However, thanks to information shared by author Neil Gaiman, we at least know that the series will hit sooner than a lot of other shows affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Season 2 of the fantasy television series a disappointment to many fans, there are high hopes that Season 3 will return American Gods to its former glory, and we can follow Shadow Moon on his journey sooner rather than later.

Here is what we know about American Gods Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about American Gods Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of American Gods?

There will be a third season of American Gods, as Starz ordered the third season in March 2019. This news is great because the second season was a nightmare for most fans.

Bryan Fuller, the man who created such a vibrant and breathtaking first season, left after that season due to a mixture of creative differences with author Neil Gaiman and disagreements with Starz on the budget for Season 2.

Jesse Alexander replaced Fuller and his partner Michael Green on the show, but then he was removed from power midway through the season. From the sound of it, Gaiman took more of a production interest in the season, but it was too late to salvage an uneven season.

Season 3 was greenlit anyway, and a new showrunner came on to lead the story in Charles “Chic” Eglee. With a new showrunner, there is hope his vision lines up with Starz and Gaiman, and the third season will be a smoother ride.

Release date latest: When is American Gods Season 3 likely to come out?

American Gods Season 3 is coming, but it might not be here until 2021.

In an interview with Neil Gaiman, as he was talking about his recent Audible release of The Sandman, the author said that he doesn’t know if the show will be here in 2020.

However, there is some great news for fans.

Unlike other shows that had to shut down filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, American Gods finished filming its entire third season before the shutdown started.

There is likely still a lot of work to be done on editing, considering the CGI used in the world of the Gods. At least the actors are finished, barring any possible reshoots.

American Gods Season 3 cast updates

The one significant loss for American Gods Season 3 is that of Orlando Jones, who said that the series fired him.

According to Jones, the character of Mr. Nancy was “sending the wrong message to Black America.”

This loss is considerable because Mr. Nancy was a significant character in Neil Gaiman’s novel and even had a spin-off novel in Anandi Boys, which followed his sons after his character died.

“So, season 3 had been filmed. Then, the world went into lockdown, and lots of stuff couldn’t happen, initially,” Gaiman said. “Now, our showrunner has been in Toronto, sorting things out and getting it made.”

Gaiman said the release is all depending on Amazon and Starz for when it arrives on our screens.

“I thought season 2 was a little bit all over the place,” Gaiman said. “But season 3 feels like a return to form. And, in a lot of ways, a return to the book.”

There have been several cast changes since the first season, with Gillian Anderson leaving and her role getting recast with a new version of her character not seen in the books.

However, the main cast is returning with Ricky Whittle back as Shadow Moon, Emily Browning as his resurrected wife Laura Moon, Ian McShane as the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, Pablo Schrieber as Mad Sweeney, and Crispin Glover as the evil Mr. World.

New to Season 3 is Marilyn Manson as Johan Wengren and Blythe Danner as Demeter, plus there will be a new actor coming in to play Richie Hinzelmann, a man that Shadow meets on his journey.

American Gods Season 3 spoilers

For fans of the book, Season 3 will move into a fascinating story.

Shadow is heading to Lakeside.

In the book, this is where Mr. Wednesday hid Shadow until things cooled down somewhat after the explosive battle that ended the second season of the show.

Lakeside is a quiet town where not much is happening. Here, Shadow makes friends with a local named Richie Hinzelmann and slowly becomes engrained within the community.

However, not everything in Lakeside is what it seems, and it turns out this small town has a little more to do with the Gods than Mr. Wednesday let Shadow know.

At the same time, Season 3 should also have Mr. Wednesday continue to put his army together for the battle that is coming against the new Gods.

American Gods will return to Starz in late 2020 or later in 2021.