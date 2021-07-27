AMC drops new Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond and confirms premiere date

Jelani Alladin as Will, Nico Tortorella as Felix, Aliyah Royale as Iris, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Macall Polay

With Comic-Con@Home airing on the weekend, plenty of news has been released about all of the TV shows set within The Walking Dead universe. The most recent being the Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

TWD: World Beyond is a limited series that delves much deeper into the Civic Republic Military, or CRM group, for short. Already, this group has featured in a limited capacity in The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, so fans had plenty of questions leading into the first season.

The second installment will also be the last for this limited series and it seems possible that some characters from this series could cross over to the other shows at some point in time.

Season 2 trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond

AMC dropped one trailer for The Walking Dead as well as two for Fear the Walking Dead. In addition to this, they also shared the Season 2 clip for World Beyond.

The trailer runs for two and a half minutes and gives viewers plenty of new details regarding where the series is headed for Season 2.

Will Campbell (Jelani Alladin) features in the teaser. He is the boyfriend of Felix Carlucci (Nico Tortorella) and the pair were reunited at the end of Season 1.

Will reveals some further details that will be pertinent moving forward when The Walking Dead: World Beyond returns and it becomes apparent that not all is as it seems when it comes to the CRM.

In addition to this, Will speaks of Campus Colony of Omaha, of which Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope’s (Alexa Mansour) adoptive father, Dr. Leopold Bennett (Joe Holt), had been sent in Season 1.

From the clip below, it appears that things went bad in Omaha, and Will describes a “salvage mission.” Iris, of course, is concerned about her father being there and Will tries to allay her fears. However, things do look grim heading into Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Season 2 of TWD: World Beyond to premiere in October

Along with the extended trailer for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC dropped the Season 2 premiere date as well.

Launched at the very end of the clip, it was revealed that Season 2 will premiere on October 3. For those who like to count down the days, that’s 69 days away.

Viewers who subscribe to AMC Plus will also be able to view the episodes a week earlier on that platform.

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will premiere on October 3, 2021, on AMC.