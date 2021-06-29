Filming wraps on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, according to Nico Tortorella

Nico Tortorella stars as Felix in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Filming has just wrapped for Nico Tortorella on Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The spinoff zombie apocalypse series further explores the CRM group that has featured recently in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

The actor made the announcement via his official Instagram account and included an aerial shot of an expansive white house set in a rural landscape.

“Last day of work today on @twdworldbeyond. ok take take me home please,” Tortorella wrote in the caption.

“Take me home. give me dirt and pond and gardens and beavers and lily pads and blackberries and snakes and 80s furniture and windows and land spirits and mushrooms and campfires and bethany and deer and puppies and everything else and my life back take me home.”

The image appears to be of Tortorella’s home that he shares with Bethany C. Meyers, who teased Tortorella in the comments section of his Instagram account.

“Just wait until we paint it black,” she stated.

A previous video on his Instagram account showed him and Bethany posing with their dogs. In the caption, he gave commentary on Pride Month as he also discussed how difficult it had been for the pair to fall pregnant.

“I wish getting pregnant was easier. I wish they taught us. I wish I could be pregnant,” Tortorella wrote in the caption for the video before further explaining that he missed seeing her due to filming on The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Jelani Alladin as Will, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Aliyah Royale as Iris, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Macall Polay

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a limited series

While it seems that Tortorella is now ecstatic that filming has finished for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it might also be a bittersweet moment for him too. World Beyond has always been billed as a limited series by AMC, and Season 2 will be its last.

World Beyond delves much deeper into the people involved with the Civic Republic Military, also known as the CRM group.

While this series may be complete with two installments, it has been previously hinted there that some characters might crossover into either The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead, both of which have current storylines involving the CRM group.

This means that while Tortorella may be eager to get home, he may still, potentially, turn up in the other shows at some point down the track.

When will Season 2 of TWD: World Beyond air?

As yet, no official word has been released by AMC regarding the air date for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. However, as Fansided points out, Tortorella is not the only member of the cast and crew to announce that they have finished up on Season 2.

With news like this trickling out, it seems likely that an official announcement is coming shortly. And, with that, it is more likely that a premiere date will arrive soon.

Until then, viewers will just have to wait patiently for further news.

As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.