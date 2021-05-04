Fear the Walking Dead just revealed how characters from World Beyond could live on after Season 2

Key artwork for Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credits: AMC

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a limited series. The second season has yet to drop but this will be the final for the TV show which further explains the Civil Republic Military (CRM) group.

This series was always going to be a short-run in order to tell this story and to let viewers into yet another corner of the Walking Dead universe. However, now that AMC introduced the characters, some fans wonder how they could live on — particularly in other spin-off series.

Sunday night’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead may have just set up a major way in which characters could make their way into another series.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The Holding wants to destroy everything

Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 revealed further details of a new group that lives at a place called the Holding. This location is deep underground, and the community bears a striking resemblance to a cult.

Revealed over the course of the episode were various maps bearing the CRM logo of three linked circles. Althea (Maggie Grace) automatically linked these maps to the group, and after they escaped, she revealed her plan to locate the CRM group.

One of Fear’s showrunners also confirmed this in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“It definitely is something that caught Al’s attention,” Andrew Chambliss revealed. “… Now she’s realizing that he actually had larger plans, and he was targeting these people in the helicopter.”

Maggie Grace as Althea and Colby Hollman as Wes, as seen in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Could CRM help?

Not only does Al want to notify them of the danger that the Holding community posed to them, but she hoped the CRM might help them destroy this cult-like community.

Besides this group wanting to destroy CRM, they wanted to annihilate everyone topside before they shut up their community underground and lived that way for good.

However, it is an enormous risk that Al is taking because it could also result in her death since the CRM group doesn’t like to mingle with others outside of their community.

“At the end of the episode, she kind of makes that decision to go off and warn [Isabelle], even though she knows trying to make contact with someone from the CRM could result in her own death.”

If CRM does offer to help, it would give AMC a way to move some characters from The Walking Dead: World Beyond into Fear the Walking Dead.

In fact, this could be what chief content officer Scott Gimple meant last month about “familiar faces” popping up in World Beyond.

Many characters from The Walking Dead — in particular Jadis — made the assumption they would feature in Season 2 of World Beyond.

However, with characters from Fear making attempting to contact CRM, the potential is there that characters such as Althea might be the ones appearing in the spinoff series.

Of course, viewers will probably have to wait until World Beyond Season 2 airs before this confirmation.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC. As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.