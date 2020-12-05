The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond did something very different with The Walking Dead universe.

It created a self-contained story within the world, showing a new group in a new community and a government that is trying to regain control again.

However, like the other shows in this world, it is also about humanity being the most destructive force in the world, even more so than the zombies.

Here is everything we know so far about The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

Yes, there will be a second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. That was always the plan.

The new way that AMC is dealing with The Walking Dead universe is by creating smaller self-contained series, with a beginning, middle, and end.

From the look of it, the new shows will not be sprawling epics like the parent series, which saw the show repeat the same motif over and over while moving through the comic book stories.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was created as a two-season series, and that means the second season was guaranteed from the start to finish the story of these particular survivors.

Release date latest: When does The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 come out?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was already behind when the first season started.

That premiere season was supposed to hit AMC in April 2020, but it did not arrive until later in the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying it.

The production has reportedly started for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, but not the shooting. With the idea that there should be about 10 episodes for the second and final season, expect it to be ready to air around the same time Season 1 premiered, in August 2021 or so.

That would lead to it ending around the same time that The Walking Dead normally premieres, so it would lead into the final season premiere of the parent series in October 2021.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 cast updates

Most of the key characters from Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will return for the second and final season.

This includes sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour).

Hal Cumpston will return as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Nico Tortorella as Felix, Annett Mahendru as Huck (Jennifer), and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 spoilers

The end of The Walking Dead: World Beyond featured a massive twist.

Huck, one of the people fans thought was a hero, turned out to be working for the CRM the entire time and her job was to go in and bring out Hope. Her real name is Jennifer and she was sent into the Campus Colony to capture her.

She betrayed everyone, and at the end of the day, she was as responsible for the slaughter at the educational community as anyone.

Season 2 will see what happens to Hope, now that Huck has taken her back to try to help save humanity, which only has 30 years left before the apocalypse wipes out everyone.

Hope has told Iris that she will go with the CRM, but she has no desire to help them with anything and is likely just going to help their dad escape.

However, there are also people outside the CRM community who have watched this group kill indiscriminately, and they are wanting revenge.

This includes Felix and Iris, who now know that all their friends at the Campus Colony were massacred by the CRM. That should make Season 2 an explosive season as the show comes to an end.

It is finally time to see how the Civil Republic ticks and find out what the place that took Rick Grimes is all about.

There has been a lot of questions about whether or not Rick Grimes might appear in The Walking Dead: World Beyond since he was taken by the same people who have turned out to be the villains in this new series.

Scott Gimple spoke to ComicBook.com about the chance of Rick showing up, and the truth is that he won’t be there.

“You know what? I’m very happy to say… I’m not happy to say the answer. I’m happy to be definitive with people. It is not,” Gimple said when asked if World Beyond’s final destination was Rick Grimes.

“That’s one, I don’t know if people are being cagey about that. But I feel that one’s important not to be cagey about. I think people could watch this show and learn a lot about the mythology that Rick Grimes is caught up in. And they might even see places where Rick Grimes has been.”

“But yeah, he’s not swinging around the corner. And I don’t even know if I’m making people upset saying that, but I just don’t like people watching it, sort of expecting Rick.”

AMC has yet to announce when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.