When is The Walking Dead Season 11 start date?

The Walking Dead Season 11 start date is unknown. That’s bad news, especially with the questions about Season 10 still hanging in the air.

Most new seasons of The Walking Dead begin in October, so the expectation was that Season 11 would debut at some point during October 2020.

The biggest issue that the show is currently dealing with is not being able to film new episodes. If they can’t produce any Season 11 episodes due to the country getting shut down, AMC won’t have anything to air in the fall.

When could The Walking Dead Season 11 start date arrive?

If filming can get started soon — assuming that a lot of the Season 11 episodes have already been written — they could produce eight episodes that are ready to begin airing in October 2020.

Alternatively, if they can’t begin filming The Walking Dead cast in action, then it won’t be possible to get Season 11 started on time.

While we'll be missing #TheWalkingDead tonight, we can still obsess over these photos from last week's episode 😍https://t.co/bF8dMWsApm pic.twitter.com/7hXDuUKKT4 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 12, 2020

What happened to TWD Season 10 finale?

There are also still questions about when Season 10 will conclude. AMC has been pretty quiet about the Season 10 finale date, but we can’t blame the network, as the production of the final episode didn’t get finished.

The good news is that there is still a lot of source material from The Walking Dead comic books that can be used on the AMC show, so we aren’t worried about the network bringing the show to an end very soon.

There are also a lot of episodes for World Beyond that can be aired, and Fear The Walking Dead has different characters and storylines to work with for many years to come. It all indicates that the franchise has a lot of life left in it.

Some of the questions that need resolution include what happened to Connie, where is Beta taking that horde of walkers, will Negan find any forgiveness, and who is that masked character holding the weapons in the latest sneak peeks?

Showrunners already teased us with the fact that Season 10 is going to end on a cliffhanger, so it will be interesting to see what fans chat about during the hiatus between the finale and the next season premiering in 2020.

Until then, there are certainly some interesting episodes from Season 10 that are worth rewatching, and this could give TWD fans more time to get caught up on Fear The Walking Dead before the spin-off returns to AMC.

The Walking Dead Season 10 episodes can currently be streamed online.