The Walking Dead: World Beyond will have familiar faces — who will they be?

Key artwork for The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Pic credit: AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a two-season limited series from AMC set in the same universe as the original series. Telling the story of the CRM — or Civic Republic Military — group, viewers discovered much more about this very secretive group.

Prior to that, all viewers really knew from watching The Walking Dead was that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had been taken by them in order to save his life, at the behest of Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh).

In addition to that, Althea (Maggie Grace) had also had a run-in with CRM member, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), in AMC’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead.

With one season already aired on the network, viewers are waiting to find out when the second season will drop. As with other TV programs, there have been delays thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic and this has caused delays on any possible release date.

Now, it seems likely that fans will get to see some “familiar faces” when the TV series finally does return to the small screen.

Here are the known members of CRM

While not giving any names, the chief content officer for The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple, revealed that viewers should be ready to see some familiar characters when the series returns, according to Digital Spy.

“It really is about those different worlds, those very different worlds. It will be getting deeper into the CRM as the [Season 1] finale pretty much indicated,” Gimple said during an interview on Twitch with TWD Universe.

“We might see familiar faces pop up, it’s possible. It’s about growing up. This is a two-season show, so these kids have been through a very intense experience where they have to grow up very fast, and we see these characters change quite a bit over the course of these ten episodes.”

This comment has led to plenty of speculation as to who might appear in Season 2.

Already, viewers know that Jadis is a member of the CRM group that features in World Beyond. So, it seems entirely plausible that both she and Isabelle could turn up in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Andrew Lincoln stars as Rick Grimes, as seen in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Pic credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

Could Rick Grimes show up in Season 2 of World Beyond?

Fans are also hoping that Rick will make an appearance as well. However, Gimple has been surprisingly clear on this rumor.

“That’s one, I don’t know if people are being cagey about that. But I feel that one’s important not to be cagey about,” Gimple told Comic Book when asked about the prospect of Rick appearing in Season 2 of World Beyond.

“I think people could watch this show and learn a lot about the mythology that Rick Grimes is caught up in. And they might even see places where Rick Grimes has been. But yeah, he’s not swinging around the corner. I don’t even know if I’m making people upset saying that but I just don’t like people watching it, sort of expecting Rick.”

While Rick may not appear in this spinoff series, it is known that his story will be told in at least one dedicated movie based on his time after being rescued by the CRM.

As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.