The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Max Osinski joins the Season 2 cast line-up

Max Osinski will star in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. As seen here in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Pic credit: ABC

Maximilian “Max” Osinski is set to join the line-up for Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Osinski “will play Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life.”

Osinski posted about the announcement to his official Instagram account.

“Excited to be a part of this universe, look forward to sharing what everyone is working on out here,” he said in the caption.

According to his Twitter account, the actor is “Polish American, born in Austria, raised in Chicago, educated in NY.”

Here’s where you know Max Osinski from

Osinski is most well-known for the role of Agent Davis in ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He starred in many episodes over the span of the show’s seven-season run.

According to his IMDb profile, he has also featured in various other popular TV series, including the new version of MacGyver, New Amsterdam, and Shameless.

Previously, he also featured in recurring roles in the TV series The Nine Lives of Claw and The Last Ship.

Osinski was also featured as Max in the TV miniseries Hollywood Hitmen and portrayed Lev in the movie, Extraction, among other various acting roles.

Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Alexa Mansour as Hope, as seen in Episode 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Jojo Whilden

When will Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond air?

AMC has not announced when the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will air.

With the current global coronavirus pandemic still affecting filming and production on most TV and movie sets, it is not easy to guess when the series will return.

World Beyond tells the story of the CRM group, also known as the Civic Republic Military or, simply, Civic Republic.

Season 1 introduced a younger cast of characters who have spent much more of their lives living in the post-apocalyptic world than they did in the world as we know it.

However, having been sheltered within the Civic Republic walls, they know very little of living among the undead.

All of this changes, though, when the two sisters, Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris Bennett (Aliyah Royale), try to track down their father after he sent them a cryptic message.

The end of Season 1 of World Beyond included a surprise twist that will have drastic consequences moving forward into Season 2.

However, it is unclear how Osinski’s character will be involved in how this all plays out, and viewers will likely have to wait until the show returns to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by AMC regarding when The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will premiere.