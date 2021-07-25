New Season 11 trailer of The Walking Dead drops at San Diego Comic-Con

Key artwork for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

San Diego Comic-Con is happening virtually this weekend and, thanks to that, a brand new trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead has now dropped.

The three-minute trailer has given fans plenty to look forward to as they count down the days to the final season which premieres on August 22. So, let’s have a look at some of the more interesting parts of this clip.

Alexandria will be rebuilt

The clip opens with the discussion of Alexandria being rebuilt. After all, the community is close-knit and there is plenty to be gained from rebuilding the town.

The Season 11 synopsis has already revealed that Alexandria is in the process of being restored after the destruction that occurred as a result of the Whisperer War that played out in Season 10.

This appears to be an ongoing problem for the start of the final season of The Walking Dead and it will lead to Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) taking a small group out on a mission to find supplies.

Because of this, they will wind up in a subway tunnel and this is explored further in the latest trailer.

Lauren Cohan stars as Maggie, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Negan drags Maggie away

There is a very brief moment in the Season 11 trailer that sees what appears to be Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) dragging a screaming Maggie away.

The pair are outside in a wooded area and Maggie repeats the single word, “No!” as Negan picks her up and forcibly takes her away.

While not a lot can be said regarding this incident, there is plenty that can be speculated about.

A previous trailer sees Maggie’s group inside the subway tunnel and Maggie holds a dirty soft toy in her hand. Potentially, another separation between Maggie and her son could occur in Season 11 that sees the toy belonging to young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller).

Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Paola Lazaro as Princess, as seen in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Eugene’s group feature in Season 11 trailer

While the people of Alexandria are struggling to survive and restore their town, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has taken a small group to meet with Stephanie, from the Commonwealth. This storyline will definitely be explored further in the final season.

The latest clip for The Walking Dead gives viewers some tantalizing looks at the new characters from the Commonwealth.

The Reapers will feature in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Fans get a closer look at the Reapers

When Maggie returned to The Walking Dead, she introduced a new threat. The Reapers are a mysterious new antagonistic group that has only been seen briefly so far.

Now, viewers can get a closer look at this terrifying new group that is targeting Maggie in particular.

Lance Hornsby is introduced

As previously reported, the announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con that Josh Hamilton will be joining the Season 11 line-up for The Walking Dead.

He will play a character called Lance Hornsby, who is a member of the Commonwealth. Fans can get their first look at this new character at the very end of the trailer.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere on August 22 at 9/8c on AMC.